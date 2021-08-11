Danger! Announces Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as new hosts

In an email to Jeopardy! Staff that the show released to the media earlier this week, Richards, who was the host of a reality show called Beauty and the Geek, wrote that he was humbled and deeply honored when asked if he would consider hosting the show.

The choice on this is not my decision and never has been, Richards wrote. Alex always believed that the game itself and the contestants were the most important aspects of the show.

In his memo, Richards also touched on an employment lawsuit against The Price Is Right while he was an executive producer, a controversy that resurfaced online when his name was proposed for the host position. In 2010, one of the former game show models, Brandi Cochran, filed a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against the show, CBS and others, claiming that after revealing she was pregnant, she was repeatedly removed from acts in which she would have appeared previously and denied the opportunity to return to the work after taking maternity leave.

According to the lawsuit, after Cochran revealed on air that she was carrying twins, Richards put her face in her hands and said: Twins? Are you serious? Are you serious? The case went to trial and the jury sided with Cochran, awarding him around $ 8.5 million, but the decision was later overturned and a judge ordered a new trial. The parties finally settled in 2016.

Richards wrote in his note to Jeopardy! personal, The way my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right.

He added that I wouldn’t say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues in their parenting journey.