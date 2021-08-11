Entertainment
Danger! Announces Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik as new hosts
After the death of the long-standing Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, the game show decided it would take not one but two people to fill his shoes: Mike Richards, the show’s executive producer, will become its new regular host and actress Mayim Bialik will take the lead. relays for prime-time specials.
The move ends months of speculation about the replacement for Trebek, who hosted the show for 36 years when he died of pancreatic cancer.
Bialik, known for her roles in sitcoms The Big Bang Theory and Blossom, will be the first woman to be a permanent Jeopardy host! His role will include organizing a new college championship tournament that will air next year on ABC. The daily beast was the first to break the news.
As executive producer of the show, Richards already has one of the main roles on the program and has been involved in strategizing for the show to continue beyond the Trebek era.
Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined being chosen to take on a role of this magnitude, he said in a press release.
For over seven months, Jeopardy! which reports that a weekly audience of over 20 million has tested more than a dozen guest hosts, including Richards and Bialik. Some of the hosts were established TV personalities who seemed unlikely to take on the role of permanent host, like Anderson Cooper and Katie Couric. Others, like LeVar Burton and Ken Jennings, appeared to audition for the job as they presented clues and joked with the contestants on stage.
A group of senior executives from Sony Pictures Television looked at the footage from each episode, reviewed research from multiple panels and focus groups, and garnered valuable feedback from our key partners and Jeopardy! viewers, Ravi Ahuja, a Sony executive, said in the statement.
When Variety magazine published an article last week, saying Richards was the best fit for the job, reactions were decidedly mixed; some on social media have expressed disappointment that an executive influencing the succession battle ends up being the winner. (Some have drawn comparisons to Dick Cheney, who was tasked with checking out George W. Bush’s possible running mates in 2000, only to take the job himself and become vice president.)
In an email to Jeopardy! Staff that the show released to the media earlier this week, Richards, who was the host of a reality show called Beauty and the Geek, wrote that he was humbled and deeply honored when asked if he would consider hosting the show.
The choice on this is not my decision and never has been, Richards wrote. Alex always believed that the game itself and the contestants were the most important aspects of the show.
In his memo, Richards also touched on an employment lawsuit against The Price Is Right while he was an executive producer, a controversy that resurfaced online when his name was proposed for the host position. In 2010, one of the former game show models, Brandi Cochran, filed a pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against the show, CBS and others, claiming that after revealing she was pregnant, she was repeatedly removed from acts in which she would have appeared previously and denied the opportunity to return to the work after taking maternity leave.
According to the lawsuit, after Cochran revealed on air that she was carrying twins, Richards put her face in her hands and said: Twins? Are you serious? Are you serious? The case went to trial and the jury sided with Cochran, awarding him around $ 8.5 million, but the decision was later overturned and a judge ordered a new trial. The parties finally settled in 2016.
Richards wrote in his note to Jeopardy! personal, The way my comments and actions have been characterized in these complaints does not reflect the reality of who I am or how we worked together on The Price Is Right.
He added that I wouldn’t say anything to disrespect anyone’s pregnancy and have always supported my colleagues in their parenting journey.
In another lawsuit, another former Price Is Right model, Lanisha Cole, said in 2011 that Richards refused to speak to her for some unknown reason and instead texted her through other members of the show’s staff. . Richards was ultimately dropped as a defendant in the case, which was settled out of court. Richards did not address this lawsuit directly in his memo.
A statement from Sony Pictures said company officials spoke to Richards about the issues raised in the lawsuits and their commitment to maintaining a work environment where our employees are respected and supported.
When Bob Barker left The Price Is Right after 35 years of hosting, Richards auditioned for the job but didn’t get it. He was then hired as an executive producer tasked with helping to understand how the series could flourish with Drew Carey as the new host.
In an interview in January about the challenge to replace Trebek, Richards said he wanted to take the transition slowly and noted that there would be tremendous pressure on whoever gets chosen.
Alex is a legend, there are no two ways about it, he said. Replacing a legend is going to be nerve-wracking; if you’re not nervous, you don’t care.
The episodes of the new season, The 38th Shows, will begin airing on September 13.
