TiVo Renews Product License and Patent Agreements with Panasonic | Company





SAN JOSE, Calif .– (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 11, 2021– TiVo, the entertainment company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: XPER), today announced the renewal of its product license and patent agreements with Panasonic Corporation. Panasonic has signed a new multi-year extension of the company’s products for the Japanese market, including G-Guide, G-Guide HTML and G-Guide xD, allowing Panasonic to continue to provide advanced entertainment discovery experiences on its televisions, DVRs and set-top boxes. boxed products. The agreement also commits Panasonic to deploying the new OTT-Link feature that allows consumers to directly access content from G-Guide, TiVos’ market-leading content discovery solution for Japan. Our continued collaboration with Panasonic to create and deploy innovative content discovery solutions is enhanced by this new agreement, said Matt Milne, chief revenue officer of Xperi. Panasonic’s commitment to deploy the new OTT-Link functionality in G-Guide will enable it to provide its consumers in Japan with continuous access to the most advanced features of G-Guide, Japan’s leading content discovery solution for finding, watch and enjoy video content through OTT broadcast and TV. TiVo has spent decades investing in research and development to create cutting-edge technologies and license them to the media and entertainment industry. TiVos innovations make it easier for viewers to find, watch and enjoy all of their content across a multitude of platforms. About TiVo TiVo brings entertainment together, making it easy to find, watch and enjoy. We offer the best movies, shows and videos from live, on-demand TV, streaming services and countless apps, helping people watch on their terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo offers a group of passionate observers to increase audience and engagement across all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Go to tivo.com and enjoy watching. About Xperi Holding Corporation Xperi invents, develops and delivers technologies that enable extraordinary experiences. Xperi technologies, provided through its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo) and by its startup Perceive, make entertainment more entertaining and smart devices smarter. Xperi technologies are embedded in billions of consumer devices, multimedia platforms and semiconductors around the world, creating added value for partners, customers and consumers. Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of companies affiliated with Xperi Holding Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other company, brand and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corporation XPER-P View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005186/en/ CONTACT: Contact Xperi investors: Geri Weinfeld, Vice President of Investor Relations +1 (818) 436-1231 [email protected] Media: Lerin O’Neill Xperi +1 (408) 562-8455 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT ELECTRONIC TECHNOLOGY TELEVISION AND RADIO AUDIO / VIDEO SOFTWARE LICENSE (ENTERTAINMENT) SOURCE: Xperi Holding Corporation Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/11/21 08:05 / DISC: 08/11/2021 08:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005186/en

