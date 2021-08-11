Entertainment
Actor, director and educator LeVar Burton to join the main stage at Blackbaud’s 2021 bbcon virtual conference
Emmy and Grammy winner adds more star power to Blackbaud’s tech conference for a better world
CHARLESTON, SC, Aug. 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the global leader in cloud software for social good, today announced that Take Burton will join the main stage of bbcon 2021 Virtual, the technical conference for a better world, which will take place in October 1315 as a free event.
“Take Burton has impacted our lives with his love for storytelling and knowledge for nearly four decades, ”said Catherine LaCour, Marketing Director, Blackbaud. “His passion for literacy and social good has been the foundation of his career, and I am delighted to welcome him to bbcon to share his wisdom and inspiration with our audience of change makers.”
Burton is the beloved former host and executive producer of the PBS children’s series “Reading Rainbow” and has been a lifelong advocate for children’s literacy. He is celebrated for his iconic role as Municipality of Kinté in the acclaimed television miniseries “Roots” and also played the role of Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge in the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.
Burton currently hosts his own podcast “LeVar Burton Reads” where he tells a short fiction; has a YouTube series called “This Is My Story,” which highlights racism in America; and created his own MasterClass on storytelling in June 2021. In response to a worldwide campaign to name it, Burton recently served as “Jeopardy!“ guest host, using the platform to support the charity he has chosen, Reading is Fundamental.
Nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as 27 Daytime Emmy nominations, Burton holds an impressive 21 wins. He is also the recipient of the Spoken Word Grammy Award (1999) for his narration of “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King jr.“In 2019, he was named the recipient of the Inamori Ethics Award for his global ethical leadership, advocacy for children’s literacy, and AIDS research and treatment. Burton is also a strong supporter of people with Myeloproliferative neoplasms (NMPs), which are types of cancer of the blood.
Award-winning artist and activist Laura Dern will also join the main bbcon stage for a main conversation. The conference, which currently has over 11,000 registrants, will feature more than 100 information sessions to provide social good professionals with advice, real-life success stories, thought leadership discussions and cutting-edge content. Sessions include content for all regions, role types and markets, including arts and culture organizations, nonprofits, educational institutions, religious communities, healthcare organizations, foundations , corporate donations and more.
For more information on bbcon 2021 Virtual and to register for free, visit bbconference.com.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the global leader in cloud software for social good. Serving the entire community of nonprofit social good, higher education institutions, K12 schools, health organizations, faith communities, arts and culture organizations, foundations, businesses and individual change agents Blackbaud connects and enables organizations to increase their impact through cloud-based software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing , grant making, financial management, payment processing and analysis. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the UK. For more information visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.
Forward-looking statements
With the exception of historical information, all statements, expectations and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the expected benefits of the products and features. some products. Although Blackbaud strives to be precise in its forward-looking statements, future circumstances may differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding business growth and renewals of existing customers; continued success in growing sales; management of the integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; the risks associated with the successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; the risks associated with managing growth; long sales and implementation cycles, especially in large organizations; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or on request from the Blackbaud investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing here are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc. Names of companies or products not owned by Blackbaud may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/actor-director-and-educator-levar-burton-to-join-the-mainstage-at-blackbauds-bbcon-2021-virtual-conference-301352793.html
SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.
