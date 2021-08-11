Actor, director and educator LeVar Burton to join the main stage at Blackbaud’s 2021 bbcon virtual conference

Emmy and Grammy winner adds more star power to Blackbaud’s tech conference for a better world

CHARLESTON, SC, Aug. 11, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the global leader in cloud software for social good, today announced that Take Burton will join the main stage of bbcon 2021 Virtual, the technical conference for a better world, which will take place in October 1315 as a free event.

“Take Burton has impacted our lives with his love for storytelling and knowledge for nearly four decades, ”said Catherine LaCour, Marketing Director, Blackbaud. “His passion for literacy and social good has been the foundation of his career, and I am delighted to welcome him to bbcon to share his wisdom and inspiration with our audience of change makers.”

Burton is the beloved former host and executive producer of the PBS children’s series “Reading Rainbow” and has been a lifelong advocate for children’s literacy. He is celebrated for his iconic role as Municipality of Kinté in the acclaimed television miniseries “Roots” and also played the role of Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge in the series “Star Trek: The Next Generation”.

Burton currently hosts his own podcast “LeVar Burton Reads” where he tells a short fiction; has a YouTube series called “This Is My Story,” which highlights racism in America; and created his own MasterClass on storytelling in June 2021. In response to a worldwide campaign to name it, Burton recently served as “Jeopardy!“ guest host, using the platform to support the charity he has chosen, Reading is Fundamental.

Nominated for three Primetime Emmy Awards, as well as 27 Daytime Emmy nominations, Burton holds an impressive 21 wins. He is also the recipient of the Spoken Word Grammy Award (1999) for his narration of “The Autobiography of Martin Luther King jr.“In 2019, he was named the recipient of the Inamori Ethics Award for his global ethical leadership, advocacy for children’s literacy, and AIDS research and treatment. Burton is also a strong supporter of people with Myeloproliferative neoplasms (NMPs), which are types of cancer of the blood.

Award-winning artist and activist Laura Dern will also join the main bbcon stage for a main conversation. The conference, which currently has over 11,000 registrants, will feature more than 100 information sessions to provide social good professionals with advice, real-life success stories, thought leadership discussions and cutting-edge content. Sessions include content for all regions, role types and markets, including arts and culture organizations, nonprofits, educational institutions, religious communities, healthcare organizations, foundations , corporate donations and more.

For more information on bbcon 2021 Virtual and to register for free, visit bbconference.com.

