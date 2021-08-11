Stevie Nicks cancels all 2021 shows, including Jazz Aspen festival, due to coronavirus – CBS Denver

LOS ANGELES (AP) Stevie Nicks has canceled five upcoming performances at music festivals, citing coronavirus concerns, she said in a statement Tuesday. Nicks was scheduled to headlining one day at BottleRock Napa Valley in California and the Jazz Aspen Festival in Colorado in September.

In October, she was scheduled to play two days at the Austin City Limits Music Festival and one day at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. The dates were all the shows she had planned for 2021.

“These are tough times with tough decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and that the increase in Covid cases should be of concern to all of us, ”the 73-year-old singer said in the statement. “Although I am vaccinated, at my age I am still extremely careful and therefore decided to skip the 5 performances I had planned for 2021.”



Most of the festivals themselves are moving forward with replacement headliners. Country star Chris Stapleton will take Nicks’ place at BottleRock.

“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my main goal is to stay healthy so that I can continue singing for the next decade or more,” Nicks’ statement said. “I am devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look to a brighter 2022.”



