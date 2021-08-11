Los Angeles-Based Live Entertainment Companies and Southern California Sports Teams Announce Plans to Make COVID-19 Vaccines Mandatory for Full-Time Employees in US Offices | Company





LOS ANGELES – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 11, 2021– The CEOs of the two largest live entertainment and ticketing companies, and the owners of five professional sports franchises in Southern California have each decided to require all full-time employees working in eligible company offices. in the United States be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with limited exceptions as required by law. This press release features multimedia. See the full version here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005807/en/ The CEOs of the two largest live entertainment and ticketing companies, Live Nation Entertainment and AEG, and the owners of five professional Southern California sports franchises, including Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy and Los Angeles Chargers, have each decided to require that all full-time employees working in eligible company offices in the United States be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a few exceptions, as required by law. (Graphic: Business Wire) Organizations include Live Nation Entertainment, AEG, Goldenvoice, Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, AXS, Los Angeles Lakers, LA Kings, Anaheim Ducks, LA Galaxy, and Los Angeles Chargers. Each organization has implemented or will implement policies designed to develop health service guidelines and ensure the best interests of employees. In addition to making vaccines mandatory for full-time employees in U.S. offices, these organizations work closely with public health officials to ensure they meet or exceed the latest guidelines with respect to drug requirements. vaccination, testing and masking for fans and event staff at their locations. We need to work together and across sectors to make sure we increase vaccination rates, especially now that we are seeing an increase in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and intensive care admissions due to the highly contagious Delta variant, a California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr Mark Ghaly said. Vaccination against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent infection with the COVID-19 virus, as well as its transmission and epidemics. These organizations set a good example for other companies and I applaud their efforts. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005807/en/ CONTACT: Michael Roth TIME (213) 742-7155 [email protected] KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SPORTS MUSIC PROFESSIONAL SERVICES HEALTH HOCKEY PHARMACEUTICAL EVENTS / CONCERTS FOOTBALL ENTERTAINMENT BASKETBALL HUMAN RESOURCES SOURCE: TIME Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/11/2021 3:27 PM / DISC: 08/11/2021 3:27 PM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005807/en

