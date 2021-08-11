Bollywood Roundup: Manoj Bajpayee, Sara Ali Khan, Gurnazar Chattha, and more …

Manoj Bajpayee remembers his friend Anupam Shyam

Bombay– Actor Manoj Bajpayee has been heartbroken by the disappearance of veteran actor Anupam Shyam, his old friend from the theater era.

Speaking of the deceased actor, Manoj Bajpayee said: “All of our friends are heartbroken by the disappearance of Anupam Shyam. I had known him from our theater days. He was a jovial person who dedicated his life to the theater. and spirituality. He was a person who never took life too seriously. He was full of positivity and optimism and cared very much for his friends.

In a choked voice, the actor said: “It is very difficult to talk about his life in very few words. Since he fell ill, I have been in contact with his brother. The sudden news of his disappearance was a blow to all of us, her friends and of course her family, I pray for her eternal peace.

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam died Sunday night at the age of 63. The actor died of several organ failure.

In mourning for his loss, Manoj Bajpayee tweeted Monday: “Rest in peace my friend !!! You loved him fully both as an actor and as a person !!! Bahut yaad aaoge Dilli aur mumbai me bitaye din bhi yaad aayenge !!! (You will be remembered and will miss our days in Delhi and Mumbai.) May you rest in peace.

Sara Ali Khan shows off her ‘Veerangana’ look from ‘Mission Frontline’

New Delhi- Sara Ali Khan unveiled the “Mission Frontline” poster on Wednesday.

The actress took to her Instagram and shared the poster for her upcoming show on discovery +. Sara will be seen in action with the Veerangana Force in Assam for the show.

Audiences will be able to see her in a never-before-seen avatar performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India’s first female commando unit to tackle growing crime against women in the state.

Veerangana Force was launched in November 2012, after a year of training in Tamil Nadu. This is a group of female police commandos from Assam. They were trained in “silent drills” known only to US Marines, martial arts, horseback riding, horseback riding, the use of weapons to confront teasers, or anyone trying to harm the environment. modesty of women.

They wear black uniforms and purple caps.

Gurnazar Chattha: I couldn’t have asked for a better debut

Bombay– Punjabi singer Gurnazar Chattha makes his Bollywood debut with a song “Marjawan” from upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer “Bell Bottom”.

The singer, who also wrote and composed the soulful track, says he couldn’t have asked for a better debut!

Gurnazar is joined by Ases Kaur on vocals while actors Akshay Kumar and Vaani Kapoor feature in the video.

Speaking of the song, the singer said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better debut than this. ‘Marjawan’ is a song that I think is made for me. I can’t say how much this means to me. It’s for my fans and the people who believed in me.

“Being a play singer for Akshay Kumar sir song is truly magical. I cherish this moment. Thank you to the people who expressed their love for this song, ”he added.

The spy thriller “Bell Bottom” starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta is scheduled for release on August 19th.

I’m stepping out of my comfort zone: Aahana Kumra

Bombay– Actress Aahana Kumra, who is very excited about her next film for which she’s headed to London, said the new film takes her out of her comfort zone.

The actress said: “I am super excited about the film and one of the reasons is that it is a crime thriller. Since we visited London recently we are currently in quarantine and taking this time to make the necessary preparations. Protocols are also being worked out for the filming, ensuring maximum safety. We are also working out the filming schedule. I will also make sure to stay safe myself.

“The film will see me in an invisible avatar for which I will step out of my comfort zone. In the end, that’s what an actor is looking for: to be able to push the limits every day. I am happy that this project gives me a chance to do so. Outside of work, I also look forward to exploring the city and having a good time while filming.

Arshi Khan: Glad people are talking about me on “Bigg Boss OTT”

Bombay– Actress Arshi Khan, who appeared on the “Bigg Boss 14” reality show, is amused that the current contestants are discussing her.

Recently a video went viral in which Ridhima Pandit imitates Arshi and on another occasion Urvi is said to be obsessed with Arshi.

Reacting to this, Arshi tells IANS, “I’m glad people liked watching me so much that they’re still chatting about me. I was very real and all of me during my time on the show. I didn’t do anything for the game or the camera.

The actress, known for her entertainment quotient, wants to enter the house again.

“If I am approached, I will obviously quit all my work and participate in the show. For me, BB is equal to my parents because all the name and fame that I enjoy today is given by the series. I wish to enter the house.

Arshi Khan, who has starred in TV shows like “Savitri Devi College & Hospital”, “Vish” and “Ishq Mein Marjawan”, will soon start filming for his upcoming reality TV show called “Ayenge Tere Sajna”. (IANS)