Carl Clemons-Hopkins: The Man Behind ‘Hacks’ Marcus Workaholic

Carl Clemons-Hopkins is hard to miss.

Despite measured and gracious demeanor, the stage veteran who just received his first Emmy nomination for his supporting work in comedy Hacks seems somehow even taller than his frame, which the actor says measures 6 feet 4 inches and change. Clemons-Hopkins, who uses them / them pronouns, was born and raised in Lithonia, (Lie-tho-nee-yuh, they suggest nicely, putting on the appropriate sled), Georgia, population: less than 2,000.

Perhaps, may be. I mean, my world was way below 2000. These are all very small towns about an hour and a half from Atlanta. I call it rural-adjacent.

Clemons-Hopkins toured the stages for more than a decade before landing the role of Marcus, the ultra-motivated commercial director of aging comedian Jean Smarts on HBOs Hacks during the pandemic.

So how does a queer, non-binary black kid from little Georgia adjacent to the countryside end up on big city stages, and now with a hit show and Emmy nomination?

Carl Clemons-Hopkins as Marcus in the HBO Max Hacks series. (HBO Max)

My parents took me with my cousin to see [Alvin] Ailey. My father took me to the opera. I had been doing theater since I was 6, they say. I majored in musical theater. In my mind it was like, there will be so many opportunities. I will come to the north, the land of opportunity.

After college in Philadelphia, they took on the role of a struggling actor in New York City, serving as bartenders and restaurant managers. Then he was cast to play the role of Man 6 “in the Chicago production set of Hamilton while studying George Washington, Hercules Mulligan / James Madison and co-host Aaron Burr.

There was a time when I had to continue in the middle of the song; there was an emergency. The person playing Burr pulled a muscle. One of the actresses was like “here Clemons-Hopkins greets frantically, conjuring up the actress trying to get them to watch backstage. I see the stage manager, like” the actor is gesturing madly saying YOU ARE SURE !! They laugh: we had just finished Schuyler sisters and i’m trying to find a way out of the stage with my big ass [to come back out as Burr].

I’m off the stage change-change-change, and by the time we come to Here is the general, I run, tucking in my shirt: Ladies and gentlemen / The moment you’ve been waiting for!

And you hear 2000 playbills, wshhh wshhh wshhh. Someone on Twitter was like, I think the actor playing Burr drank a ton of milk because he just grew up, like, whoa.

This production sharpened the professional courage of the actors. But the piece that helped them to flourish creatively was a world first by R. Eric Thomas, Time is on your side.

It was my first time playing a black queer character. It was written by a black queer playwright, and he told me something that blew me away: you know, queer history is your story too.

I had separated in my mind my black identity from my queer identity. He made it clear to me that they’re all in you, so they’re one, and that could actually be part of your career storytelling. Don’t limit yourself, you can include it in your artistic journey.

It was, you know, dozens of people a night [in the audience], I was sleeping on the floor of my friends’ house, but it was one of my absolute favorite theatrical experiences because I didn’t have to deny a part of myself. I was able to invest the fullness of my experiences in a character, similar to Marcus, who is also queer. I can relate to that person, and I don’t feel like I have to limit myself to the agreed upon existence that is acceptable to my body and character.

As Clemons-Hopkins uses them, I found very quickly that Marcus was a him because my personal exploration of my identity came from a lot of time in it, a lot of research and a lot of digging up whatever. it would be. This is the time Marcus doesn’t allow himself, they say with a soft laugh.

Beyond the sheer joy of the show, says Clemons-Hopkins, they also learned to be more comfortable at work, with the help of veteran actor Jean Smart. She made me a more compassionate person to others, but also to myself. She has wonderful grace, wonderful humor, and wonderful ease. It makes me fight less.

Actor Carl Clemons-Hopkins is a veteran of the scene who just received his first Emmy nomination for Hacks. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

This kindness to oneself did not translate for Marcus, however. Were very different people. I think one thing we share is respect for the work ethic. Our execution is very different. Its performance is full immersion, while mine is Respect and honor that as part of your schedule, and you are part of your schedule as well. I put him in the category of somewhat repressed homosexuals, non-practicing with a full-time job.

We share an experience of the world, we share a body type. I think with Wilson [Marcus love interest], he manages to shut everything up and be his soft, spongy self.

We both have soft, mellow beings.