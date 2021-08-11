Entertainment
Carl Clemons-Hopkins: The Man Behind ‘Hacks’ Marcus Workaholic
Carl Clemons-Hopkins is hard to miss.
Despite measured and gracious demeanor, the stage veteran who just received his first Emmy nomination for his supporting work in comedy Hacks seems somehow even taller than his frame, which the actor says measures 6 feet 4 inches and change. Clemons-Hopkins, who uses them / them pronouns, was born and raised in Lithonia, (Lie-tho-nee-yuh, they suggest nicely, putting on the appropriate sled), Georgia, population: less than 2,000.
Perhaps, may be. I mean, my world was way below 2000. These are all very small towns about an hour and a half from Atlanta. I call it rural-adjacent.
Clemons-Hopkins toured the stages for more than a decade before landing the role of Marcus, the ultra-motivated commercial director of aging comedian Jean Smarts on HBOs Hacks during the pandemic.
So how does a queer, non-binary black kid from little Georgia adjacent to the countryside end up on big city stages, and now with a hit show and Emmy nomination?
My parents took me with my cousin to see [Alvin] Ailey. My father took me to the opera. I had been doing theater since I was 6, they say. I majored in musical theater. In my mind it was like, there will be so many opportunities. I will come to the north, the land of opportunity.
After college in Philadelphia, they took on the role of a struggling actor in New York City, serving as bartenders and restaurant managers. Then he was cast to play the role of Man 6 “in the Chicago production set of Hamilton while studying George Washington, Hercules Mulligan / James Madison and co-host Aaron Burr.
There was a time when I had to continue in the middle of the song; there was an emergency. The person playing Burr pulled a muscle. One of the actresses was like “here Clemons-Hopkins greets frantically, conjuring up the actress trying to get them to watch backstage. I see the stage manager, like” the actor is gesturing madly saying YOU ARE SURE !! They laugh: we had just finished Schuyler sisters and i’m trying to find a way out of the stage with my big ass [to come back out as Burr].
I’m off the stage change-change-change, and by the time we come to Here is the general, I run, tucking in my shirt: Ladies and gentlemen / The moment you’ve been waiting for!
And you hear 2000 playbills, wshhh wshhh wshhh. Someone on Twitter was like, I think the actor playing Burr drank a ton of milk because he just grew up, like, whoa.
This production sharpened the professional courage of the actors. But the piece that helped them to flourish creatively was a world first by R. Eric Thomas, Time is on your side.
It was my first time playing a black queer character. It was written by a black queer playwright, and he told me something that blew me away: you know, queer history is your story too.
I had separated in my mind my black identity from my queer identity. He made it clear to me that they’re all in you, so they’re one, and that could actually be part of your career storytelling. Don’t limit yourself, you can include it in your artistic journey.
It was, you know, dozens of people a night [in the audience], I was sleeping on the floor of my friends’ house, but it was one of my absolute favorite theatrical experiences because I didn’t have to deny a part of myself. I was able to invest the fullness of my experiences in a character, similar to Marcus, who is also queer. I can relate to that person, and I don’t feel like I have to limit myself to the agreed upon existence that is acceptable to my body and character.
As Clemons-Hopkins uses them, I found very quickly that Marcus was a him because my personal exploration of my identity came from a lot of time in it, a lot of research and a lot of digging up whatever. it would be. This is the time Marcus doesn’t allow himself, they say with a soft laugh.
Beyond the sheer joy of the show, says Clemons-Hopkins, they also learned to be more comfortable at work, with the help of veteran actor Jean Smart. She made me a more compassionate person to others, but also to myself. She has wonderful grace, wonderful humor, and wonderful ease. It makes me fight less.
This kindness to oneself did not translate for Marcus, however. Were very different people. I think one thing we share is respect for the work ethic. Our execution is very different. Its performance is full immersion, while mine is Respect and honor that as part of your schedule, and you are part of your schedule as well. I put him in the category of somewhat repressed homosexuals, non-practicing with a full-time job.
We share an experience of the world, we share a body type. I think with Wilson [Marcus love interest], he manages to shut everything up and be his soft, spongy self.
We both have soft, mellow beings.
Sources
2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/awards/story/2021-08-11/carl-clemons-hopkins-hacks-marcus
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]