‘King Spawn’ sells nearly 500,000 copies – The Hollywood Reporter





King Spawn No.1 reigns in comic bookstores. Image Comics title from creator Todd McFarlane has sold 497,000 copies, a monster launch for the ongoing series that makes it the biggest monthly title release in the past 25 years for Image. McFarlane presented Spawn in 1992 after making a name for himself as a writer and artist on Marvel’s Spider Man. He is especially proud that his creation can go hand in hand in terms of sales with Marvel and DC, with King Spawn ranking favorably against (and even at the top of) many of the most important figures of these publishers. “I have always grown up as an outsider”, says McFarlane Hollywood journalist. “There are times when you can take on giants and live to talk about them. “ For the size background King Spawn east, DC Action comics The No. 1000 sold around 504,000 units to become best-selling comic book of 2018, with DC Detective Comics 1000 at the top of 2019 with an estimated turnover of 574,705. (Comic book sales are tracked by the number of issues purchased by retailers, who then sell them to customers. King Spawn will be available to readers on August 25.) McFarlane notes that these were historical issues with the machines of two large companies behind them. Image, independent publisher McFarlane and other artists founded in 1992, is the third largest publisher in the industry. Last year, retailers and publishers feared the coronavirus pandemic could be an apocalyptic event for the industry, with home orders closing comic book stores and new comic book issues delayed. There are signs of a rebound in the industry, with customers showing they are still interested in the monthly comics, King Spawn among them. King Spawn comes as McFarlane seeks to build a Spawn universe with four new titles, including The universe of Spawn, October Gunslinger Spawn and the December team book Burns. The universe of Spawn had already set a milestone for Image, becoming the publisher’s best-selling issue of this century with 211,000 units ordered by stores. For McFarlane, sales data suggests the 29 years he spent building the Spawn the brand has paid off. He thinks it’s time for more movies and television. McFarlane was committed to directing a Spawn function for Blumhouse since 2017 and recently revealed he’s developing a Sam and Twitch TV show focused on characters who first appeared in the Pages of 1992 Spawn N ° 1. These projects are still in development and McFarlane is ready to get them started. The creator says, “At some point Hollywood is going to have to wake up to this. “

