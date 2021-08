Cinema Junkie Episode 213: Hurray for Bollywood, Part 1

Credit: Sony Network Entertainment

Listen to the podcast episode There is nothing like a Bollywood movie. It’s about incredibly gorgeous stars, deliciously overripe melodrama, spectacular production numbers, an explosion of color, and music with such an irresistible beat … Read More Released: Aug 11, 2021 | Transcription + Subscribe to this podcast

This month, in honor of Indian Independence (August 15), I turn to Bollywood cinema. I love Bollywood movies and the shameless way they embrace certain tropes and formulas. They deliver exactly what you would expect, but in the most alluring and fun way. Bollywood movies are simply intoxicating. They provide a sort of sensory overload as colors and music explode on the screen. With more than 1,800 releases per year, India is the world’s largest film producer and the second oldest film industry. Mumbai (formerly Bombay) is one of the largest film industries in the world. The Hindi film industry is called Bollywood, a mixture of the old name of the city, Bombay and Hollywood. Like Hollywood, Bollywood is driven by movie studios, a celebrity system, and a drive for pop entertainment. Bollywood does not refer to all the movies made in India, but mainly to Hindi language films which feature escape dishes usually fueled by dramatic melodramas and musical numbers. In order to approach the subject of Bollywood cinema, I decided to invite Filmwallas podcasters Yazdi Pithavala, Rashmi Gandhi and Joseph Djan on the show. In Part 1 of Hooray for Bollywood we look at the history of Bollywood cinema, and in Part 2 we look at modern Bollywood films.

Watchlist for Part 1 Mahal (1949) Awaara (1951) Devdas (1955) Do Ankhen Barah Haath (1957) Pyasa (1957) Mother India (1957) Naya Daur (1957): Madhumati (1958) Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi (1958) Kagaz Ke Phool (1959) Mughal-E-Azam (1960) Jungle (1961) Hum Dono (1961) Sahib, Bibi Aur Ghulam (1962) Bandini (1963) Sangam (1964) Guide (1965) Gumnaam (1965) During (1965) Teesri Manzil (1966) Jewel Thief (1967) Pakeezah (1968) Mera Naam Joker (1970) Anand (1971) Aradhana (1971) Bobby (1973) Sholay (1975) Deewaar (1975) Amar Akbar Anthony (1977) Shaan (1980) M. India (1987) Dilwale Dulhania The Jayenge (1995) Dil Se (1998) Hum Dil By Chuke Sanam (1999) Devdas (2002) Swades (2004) Chance by Chance (2009) Andha Dhun (2018) Beth accomando



Arts & Culture Journalist I cover arts and culture, from Comic-Con to opera, from pop entertainment to fine art, from zombies to Shakespeare. I am interested in going behind the scenes to explore the creative process; see how pop culture reflects social issues; and provide a context for art and entertainment. To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpbs.org/news/2021/aug/11/cinema-junkie-episode-213-hooray-bollywood-part-1/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos