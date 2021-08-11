Oscars 2022: best actor predictions





Film festivals are going to sort through a packed list of top men. Denzel Washington is in contention for his third Oscar win, while Leonardo DiCaprio is looking for a second victory.

The fall calendar is filled with perennial returning Oscar winners, and some have more than one film vying for award attention due to pandemic delays and a now busy release schedule. And while usually one performance comes out before the other, the upcoming festival and critical reception can also shift some actors from leading to supporting roles or vice versa. It’s the beginning. In search of another victory, Denzel Washington (“Glory”, “Training Day”), who returns to Shakespeare in the title role in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” by Joel Coen (A24); Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), who hits the road in Mike Mill’s “C’mon, C’mon” (A24); Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”) as a scientist in Adam McKay’s comedy “Don’t Look Up” (December 22, Netflix); Sean Penn (“Mystic River”, “Milk”), who plays his daughter Dylan in Cannes’ first film “Flag Day” (MGM / UA); Javier Bardem (“No Country For Old Men”) as Desi Arnaz in “Being the Ricardos” by Aaron Sorkin (undated, Amazon Studios); and Benicio del Toro (“Trafic”), who starred in the Wes Anderson omnibus film “The French Dispatch” (October 8, Searchlight). Related Related Clint Eastwood as the older man on a mission to Mexico in “Cry Macho” (September 17, Warner Bros.), Will Smith as the tennis coach of girl prodigies Serena and Venus Williams in “King Richard” aims for a Oscar victory after several acting offers. ”(November 19, Warner Bros.), Bradley Cooper as a crook in Guillermo Del Toro’s“ Nightmare Alley ”(Searchlight) and a 70s film producer in Paul Thomas Anderson’s“ Soggy Bottom ”(December 3, MGM / UA), Oklahoma thug Matt Damon in Tom McCarthy’s “Stillwater” (July 30, Focus), and a knight fighting for his wife’s honor against double nominee Adam Driver in “The Last Duel” by Ridley Scott (October 15, Disney). (Will one of them support?) Driver also stars in Scott’s other film, the family’s 70s fashion saga “House of Gucci” (November 24, MGM / UA), and will earn the respect of actors for his role as a singer of bravery as Dirty comedian in his third film, Leos Carax’s Sparks the musical “Annette” (Amazon), which opened Cannes but will likely fade from view by Oscar time. Netflix Tempting for a second nod, Steven Yeun, who stars in Stephen Karam’s film adaptation of his Broadway family drama “The Humans” (undated, A24); Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”) as a songwriter seeking his big breakthrough in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical “Tick, Tick… ​​Boom!” (November 12, Netflix); Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Imitation Game”) as a surly breeder in Jane Campion Western “The Power of the Dog” (undated, Netflix), a more likely contender than his other period film “The Electrical Life of Louis Wain “(undated, Amazon Studios); Jake Gyllenhaal (“Brokeback Mountain”) as a lone police dispatcher on the phone in Antoine Fuqua’s “The Guilty” (undated, Netflix); and Timothée Chalamet (“Call me by your name”) as young scion Paul Atreides in Denis Villeneuve’s sprawling space epic “Dune” (October 22, Warner Bros.). And in preparation for their first tour, Peter Dinklage in the title role in Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” (December 25, MGM / UA); Caleb Landry Jones, winner of the Best Actor Award at Cannes in the 1996 Justin Kurzel massacre drama “Nitram” (which needs a distributor in the US); Clifton Collins, Jr. as a man battling his age in the Sundance premiere of “Jockey” (Sony Pictures Classics); Daniel Craig, making his last outing as James Bond in Cary Fukunaga’s “No Time to Die” (October 1) MGM / UA); Jonathan Majors, who leaves the Western ensemble at the opening of the London film festival “The Harder They Fall” (October 29, Netflix); and two singer-dancers, Anthony Ramos in Jon M. Chu’s adaptation of Miranda’s (Warner Bros.) musical “In the Heights” and Ansel Elgort in Steven Spielberg’s musical remake “West Side Story” (10 December, Disney), who will have to deal with an old accusation of sexual harassment. Macall Polay / Warner Bros. It all has to happen right before these actors land a coveted Oscar spot. The candidates are listed in alphabetical order. No one will be considered a favorite until I see the movie. Precursors

Clifton Collins, Jr. (“Jockey”)

Matt Damon (“Still Water”)

Benicio del Toro (“The French Dispatch”)

Sean Penn (“Flag Day”)

Anthony Ramos (“In the Heights”) Candidates

Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”)

Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”, “Soggy Bottom”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”)

Matt Damon (“The Last Duel”)

Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t look up”)

Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”)

Adam Driver (“House of Gucci”)

Clint Eastwood (“Cry Macho”)

Andrew Garfield (“Tic, Tic … Boom!”)

Joaquin Phoenix (“C’mon, C’mon”)

Will Smith (“King Richard”)

Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”) Long shots

Timothée Chalamet (“Dune”)

Daniel Craig (“No time to die”)

Adam Driver (“Annette”)

Ansel Elgort (“West Side Story”)

Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Culprit”)

Caleb Landry Jones (“Nitram”)

Jonathan Majors (“The More They Fall”)

Josh O’Connor (“Mother’s Sunday”)

