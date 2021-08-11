Entertainment
Marcia Nasatir, who smashed glass ceiling in Hollywood, dies at 95
Marcia Nasatir, who was the first woman to become vice president of a major Hollywood studio although, unlike some female executives who have followed her, she never had the opportunity to lead one died on August 3 in Woodland Hills, California. She was 95 years old.
His sons, Mark and Seth, confirmed the death at Motion Picture & Television Funds Country Home and Hospital.
Ms. Nasatir, the first mogulet, as she was called in her email address, was a precursor to female Hollywood executives as Sherry lansing, who became the first woman to lead a studio production at 20th Century Fox in 1980, and Dawn Steel, who achieved another first when she was appointed president of Columbia Studios seven years later.
She was a great lady, our first elder wife, Lucy Fisher, former vice president of Columbia TriStar Pictures, said over the phone. She gave me my first job, as a reader, at United Artists. And she helped me find my next job, with Samuel Goldwyn Jr.
She asked me: do you really want the job? Then go back and put on a pair of pipes. I said, Marcia, I don’t have a pair of pipes, and she said, Good luck.
Ms Nasatir began her path to Hollywood as a single mother in New York City in the 1950s, when she was hired as a secretary at Gray Advertising. After successful stints as editor at Dell Publishing and Bantam Books, she left for Hollywood to become a literary agent; his clients included the writers Robert towne and William Goldman.
In 1974, she approached Mike Medavoy, a former high-level agent who had just been appointed vice president of production at United Artists. Heard you’re moving to United Artists, she said, recalling the conversation years later in A Classy Broad: The Adventures of Marcias in Hollywood (2016), a documentary directed by Anne Goursaud. I think he said, I’m going to need a good story editor, and I said, what about me?
They met soon after for breakfast and he offered her a job as an editor, in which she would look for books, scripts and plays to turn into films. It was a traditional job for women in Hollywood. But, at 48, she wanted more and demanded that she be hired as vice president. (His title was Vice President of Cinema Development.)
It seemed to me, she told The Arizona Republic in 1985, that I would be a more efficient employee and that my opinions would be respected more by writers and actors if I had the title of vice president instead of editor-in-chief.
Mr Medavoy, in a telephone interview, said Ms Nasatir brought taste and scope to United Artists.
She was strong-willed and tough but really fair, he said, and she made everyone commit to being that way, to being collegial.
Ms. Nasatir worked closely with Mr. Medavoy from 1974 to 1978, a fruitful period for United Artists which spawned films like Flight Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Carrie, the 1976 remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Bound for Glory and Coming Home whose female lead Jane Fonda thanked Ms Nasatir when she accepted her Oscar for Best Actress.
It was Ms. Nasatir who gave the Sylvester Stallones screenplay for Rocky to producers Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture and grossed over $ 117 million worldwide (nearly $ 555 million in today’s money).
Rocky is, of course, the perfect fairy tale, Ms. Nasatir said in A Classy Broad.
His tenure at United Artists did not have a fairytale ending. When Mr. Medavoy and four other executives, including President Arthur Krim, left United Artists to create Orion Pictures in early 1978, they did not ask him to join them as a partner. And she didn’t get Mr. Medavoys’ job at United Artists, where he had been in charge of global production; it went to a man, Danton Risser.
She resigned and joined Orion as vice president, hoping her former colleagues would make her a partner. But that did not happen.
They didn’t want to divide things six ways and didn’t appreciate my contribution, she told The Hollywood Reporter.
Mr Medavoy said in the interview that it was interesting that Ms Nasatir felt disappointed that she was not invited to be a partner at Orion. Was it because she was a woman? No, he said. It was the fact that there were already five of us.
Marcia Birenberg was born on May 8, 1926 in Brooklyn and raised in San Antonio. Her father, Jack, sold fine woolen men’s clothing; her mother, Sophie (Weprinsky) Birenberg, worked in clothing in New York City before her marriage and spoke of the strike as one of the greatest moments of her life, Ms. Nasatir once said.
Wanting to become a journalist, Ms. Nasatir studied journalism at Northwestern University and the University of Texas at Austin, but did not graduate.
In 1947, she married Mort Nasatir, who later served as president of MGM Records and publisher of Billboard magazine; the marriage ended in divorce after six years. She joined Gray Advertising around 1955 and left after a few years for other secretarial work at Dell, where she worked for the publisher. While there, she became an editor and recommended that Dell purchase the paperback rights to Catch-22, Joseph Heller’s dark satirical novel about World War II. Less than a year after its publication in 1962, it had sold two million copies.
Ms Nasatir moved on to Bantam Books, where her biggest bang suggested the company publish the Warren Commission report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy days after its release in 1964, kicking off the instant books genre. She also worked on acquiring the paperback rights to cinema-friendly books, a role that put her in touch with Evarts Ziegler, a Hollywood agent, who hired her for his agency in 1969.
She quit after five years because Mr. Ziegler would not increase her salary by $ 25,000 (approximately $ 146,000 today).
He said: You have no one to support; a man has family support, she recalls in A Classy Broad. And I said: Zig, I support myself. Why shouldn’t I earn as much as a man?
United Artists offered her $ 50,000, and after four years there and one year at Orion, she briefly worked as a freelance producer before being hired to head the film division of Johnny Carsons Carson Productions. There, she agreed to assume, while other studios would not, Lawrence Kasdans The Big Cold (1983), about former classmates who gather for the funeral of a member of their entourage. She became its executive producer, and it turned out to be a moderate box office success and an enduring favorite among many baby boomers.
From then on, his career shifted between management positions, with Fox and Phoenix Pictures (which Mr. Medavoy co-founded), and film production, including Hamburger Hill and Ironweed (both in 1987), Vertical Limit (2000) and Death Defying Acts (2008).
Beginning in 2008, Ms. Nasatir and screenwriter Lorenzo Semple Jr., who had been a client of her when she was an agent, reviewed films online like Reel Geezers. Close friends, they were passionate and deeply informed about cinema. He could be dyspeptic. She was more relaxed. They kibizized. They had an argument.
In addition to her sons, she is survived by two granddaughters and a sister, Rose Spector, the first woman elected to the Texas Supreme Court.
Being hired at United Artists had historical significance for Ms Nasatir, as the founders of the studios included actress Mary Pickford. But despite that precedent, she wasn’t meant to run United Artists or any other studio.
If I had been born 20 years later, I would have run a studio, which I would have liked, she told Scott Feinberg of The Hollywood Reporter in 2013. But I’m happy with the way things have turned out for me and happy to see other women carry the torch even further.
