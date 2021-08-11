Marcia Nasatir, who smashed glass ceiling in Hollywood, dies at 95

Marcia Nasatir, who was the first woman to become vice president of a major Hollywood studio although, unlike some female executives who have followed her, she never had the opportunity to lead one died on August 3 in Woodland Hills, California. She was 95 years old.

His sons, Mark and Seth, confirmed the death at Motion Picture & Television Funds Country Home and Hospital.

Ms. Nasatir, the first mogulet, as she was called in her email address, was a precursor to female Hollywood executives as Sherry lansing, who became the first woman to lead a studio production at 20th Century Fox in 1980, and Dawn Steel, who achieved another first when she was appointed president of Columbia Studios seven years later.

She was a great lady, our first elder wife, Lucy Fisher, former vice president of Columbia TriStar Pictures, said over the phone. She gave me my first job, as a reader, at United Artists. And she helped me find my next job, with Samuel Goldwyn Jr.