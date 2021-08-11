MegaCon Orlando Moves Forward As COVID-19 Cases Rise

ORLANDO, Florida Comic book fans and cosplayers across the state are preparing to meet at MegaCon Orlando, which begins Thursday.

The ultimate four-day event at the Orange County Convention Center allows patrons to get photos and celebrity autographs from TV shows, movies, and comics.

Guests also have the chance to attend family activities, shopping, workshops, enhanced anime programming, cosplay contests, and other interactive attractions.

We’re excited to welcome our fans to MEGACON Orlando this summer, a playground for fans of comics, sci-fi, games and more for an awesome weekend of lineup, celebrity appearances and more. interactive activities, said Andrew Moyes, Vice President of FAN EXPO Headquarters. From Casting Meetings and Celebrity Meetings to the innovative Artist Alley and exciting cosplay contests, MEGACON Orlando 2021 will be an energetic weekend for fans of all ages.

MEGACON Orlando (Megacone)

This year’s event will be the first MegaCon in Central Florida in over a year. The 2020 event has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers tried to move the event to future dates, but were forced to put it on hold amid rising coronavirus cases.

Those responsible for the event stressed that they have a health and safety plan in place for the 2021 event, which includes compulsory wearing of a mask inside and capacity limits.

We were very frank and clear on our website with these 16:34:59 guidelines, we were hoping that with those kind of security protocols in place, everyone would be able to safely celebrate our pop culture, Moyes said. .

The Orange County Convention Center is a wonderful partner and venue and has worked together to ensure a safe experience for all attendees, added Moyes.

A number of other guests will attend the MegaCon, including Full House cast Bob Saget, John Stamos and Dave Coulier; Arrow star Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen / Green Arrow), Star Trek stars William Shatner (Captain James T. Kirk) and George Takei (Hikaru Sulu), Ryan Hurst (Harry Opie Winston) of Sons of Anarchy; and Christopher Eccleston, from the Dr. Who series.

Over the past few weeks, some fans have been disappointed as some of the planned celebrities pulled out due to scheduling conflicts or personal reasons. MegaCon announced on Twitter on Wednesday that actor Jon Lovitz was unable to attend the event.

He joins other celebrities, including The Mummy star Brendan Fraser and The Office stars Kate Flannery and Oscar Nuez.

“To all my fans who came to see me at MEGACON Orlando. I’m so sorry I couldn’t come. I was really looking forward to meeting everyone. Unfortunately, for personal reasons, I can’t do this week . Hope to see you in 2022. Once again, my apologies. “ – MEGACON Orlando (@MegaConOrlando) August 11, 2021

Any guest who has purchased a ticket to meet a talent that cancels can get a repayment.

Comic book fans can meet legendary artist George Prez when he last appeared before his retirement. Guests can also get to know their favorite artists and writers, including Jason Fabok (Batman, Detective Comics, and Justice League), Greg Capullo (Quasar, X-Force, Angela, Spawn, and Batman), and many more.

MEGACON Orlando is the Southeast’s largest comic book, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention.

In 2019, MEGACON organizers said they expected to welcome 100,000 people to the event.

The event should not only be significant for the Orange County Convention Center, but also for businesses in the region. Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said the agreement brought in millions of dollars in the county.

As late as last week, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said at least four conferences or conventions have already canceled their dates at the Orange County Convention Center due to other conflicts or concerns over the coronavirus . Mayor Jerry Demings said the cancellations had an economic impact of $ 43.9 million.

She (the local economy) was getting really good until the last outbreak of COVID from the delta variant, Diamond said. We’ve got to get it under control, you know, with whatever it takes. Until we are all healthy, our economy will not be healthy.

MEGACON Orlando day tickets and limited four-day passes are still available for purchase.

Click here for a full list of lineup, guest announcements, and more information.

The fan event runs through Sunday.