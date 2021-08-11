Redbox Continues Rapid Expansion Of Its Free Streaming Service Through Content Agreement With DMR | Company





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 11, 2021– Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced that it has signed an agreement with DMR ( www.digitalmediarights.com ), one of the world’s largest aggregators and distributors of content. Fueling Redbox’s rapid growth in the streaming space, this latest content deal includes the launch of a new free streaming channel RetroCrush, the leading independent anime streaming brand that brings TV series and movies to viewers. 24 hour classic anime. In addition, Redbox will add hundreds of movies and TV series to its free and ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) service. The RetroCrush channel offers a selection of classic TV series and animated films, including Street Fighter II: The Animated Series, Goku: Midnight eye, and Demon City Shinjuku, among many others. The channel joins the Redbox Free Live TV service, which offers more than 100 free streaming channels easily accessible through the Redbox app available on Roku, Vizio, Samsung, LG, Xbox, iOS, Android and others. Redbox also offers a free and funded ad-on-demand (AVOD) section of its streaming service with thousands of titles available. New titles from DMR include Street Fighter: The Animated Series, Great teacher Onizuka, Flame of Recca, and Astro boy. Redbox is known for delivering the best selection of content to our customers, and this agreement with DMR further enhances our free streaming services, said Chris Yates, Managing Director of Redbox On Demand. Anime is one of the most searched categories and was delighted to provide our viewers with a deep dive into this hot genre. Our goal with RetroCrush is to provide anime fans with the best series and movies in the world. As one of the most recognizable brands in entertainment, we’ve been thrilled to partner with Redbox and bring an exciting lineup of classic anime programming to their millions of customers, said John Stack, Director of digital distribution and content strategy, DMR. About Redbox Redbox is America’s # 1 destination for new affordable movies and entertainment with more ways to watch than any other home entertainment provider. Redbox delivers value and convenience through an unrivaled choice of content, platforms, rental and purchase options, and price points. The company recently announced a definitive merger agreement with Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. a listed company, is expected to accelerate Redbox’s ongoing transformation to provide customers and partners with a multi-product experience across physical and digital channels. National footprint of more than 40,000 entertainment kiosks, ideally located where consumers already shop. Redbox Entertainment, a new content acquisition and production division, has further transformed Redbox into a multi-channel content provider. For more information visit redbox.com. About DMR DMR (aka Digital Media Rights) is a privately held digital media and entertainment company founded ten years ago by industry veterans David Chu and Michael Hong. A pioneer in digital entertainment, DMR is transforming the industry while specializing in OTT channels and digital distribution. As publisher and developer, DMR owns and operates seven OTT channels which have become premier destinations for their respective genres: AsianCrush (pan-Asian), Midnight pulp (horror / thriller / action), Cinehouse (general entertainment), RetroCrush (classic anime), Cocoro (kids / family) and KMTV (K-Pop) and Cinehouse Selects (arthouse). These are available as video-on-demand applications (AVOD and / or SVOD) on Smart TVs, mobile and connected TV devices; on the Web; and / or as Ad-Funded Free Linear Television (FAST) on Peacock, Plex, Redbox, The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, STIRR, and VIZIO SmartCast. Its new DMR Social division runs multiple social video channels for most of the above brands, as well as C-Crush (Chinese TV shows and movies), K-Crush (Korean pop culture), and QTTV (LGBTQ +). DMR is also one of the world’s largest aggregators and distributors of content with a catalog of over 7,500 premium titles from major television networks, studios, producers and sales agents. The company has developed distribution agreements with Amazon Instant Video, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Netflix, Cable VOD, iTunes, Google Play, FandangoNow, Tubi, PlutoTV, Crackle, Hoopla, Kanopy, Vudu, to name a few- a few. The DMR Advertising Marketplace delivers video and display advertising through direct and programmatic selling channels (connected TV, desktop and mobile) while connecting brands and media buying agencies to premium publishers. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005646/en/ CONTACT : Pierre Binazeski [email protected] DMR media contacts: Don Ciaramella / Matt Biscuiti The Lippin group don @ lippingroup.com / matt @ lippingroup.com 212.986.7080 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TV AND RADIO TECHNOLOGY OTHER CONSUMERS OTHER COMMUNICATIONS MOBILE ENTERTAINMENT GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT ENTERTAINMENT AUDIO / VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS INTERNET CONSUMER SOURCE: Redbox Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 08/11/2021 11:05 / DISC: 08/11/2021 11:06 http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005646/en

