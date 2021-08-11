China eclipses Russia as world’s ‘biggest villain’ actor

As the July 1 centenary of the Chinese Communist Party title in the big news houses inside and outside China, a second anniversary quietly flew a few days later. Fifty years ago, on July 9, 1971, Henry Kissinger, then National Security Advisor to President Nixons, made a secret visit meet Zhou Enlai, the first premier of the People’s Republic of China. In the midst of the Cold War with the Soviet Union, Nixon and Kissinger wooed Communist China, an event that ultimately led to normalization relations between countries in 1979.

Today the United States and China are very different from what they were in the 1970s, and their good nature is slowly dying in the meantime. In his recent speech on the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, President Biden Joe BidenBiden pushes to support Florida schools amid DeSantis Cuomo mask dispute resigns after investigation found he harassed divided female GOP governors over response to COVID-19 PLUS outbreak pronounced that the United States must focus on strengthening the core strengths of the Americas to face the strategic competition with China and other nations that will truly determine our future. This is an important clue, indicating that the United States is no longer seeking to engage with China as it has for the past 40 years.

The partnership with the United States has given China peace in its peaceful ascent, allowing it to grow from a cooperative nation and economic partner to a nation that has become a real threat to the security of the United States. . The change in relationship was not sudden; cracks began to be visible under the Obama administration, and the former President Trump Donald Trump’s Wyoming GOP leaders say they no longer recognize Cheney as a party member GOP governors divided over response to COVID-19 outbreak Senate gives Biden big bipartisan victory MOREthe conflictual approach led to a trade war and 2020 commercial agreement that China did not respect. Senator Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt Romney Senate includes over $ 0.9 billion for cybersecurity in infrastructure bill (R-Utah) recently acknowledged the seriousness of the Chinese threat, saying that China does a lot of really bad things and has become a far greater challenge for the United States than for Russia, according to the New York Daily News.

The antagonism of China seems to have increased recently. Its influence on major international bodies, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), raises concerns, especially since China can feat multilateral organizations for its own purposes. An example is the WHO delayed reaction to warn the world of the first cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan and its dull thrust later to get more information from China regarding the origin of the virus.

Under Trump and Biden, China has ignored criticism of its human rights abuses such as the mistreatment of Uyghurs, Tibetans and other ethnic minorities. His restrictions on democracy and dissent in Hong Kong and its aggression against Taiwan have sounded the alarm again. China rejects these violations as internal affairs and has took his place on the United Nations Human Rights Council to ensure that it does not come under international scrutiny. China recently mocked the United States for talking about human rights issues, saying the United States should focus on own problems highlighted by the Black Lives Matter movement.

China was build military power and has become a major threat to cybersecurity, with growth cyber attacks on the United States and its allies. In April, many US government agencies, private companies and critical infrastructures using Pulse Secure for remote office connection were hacked. One month before the Impulse hacking, there was an attack on Microsoft’s messaging system; both attacks were blamed on China.

Of course, the United States has resisted many cyberattacks and cyberespionage by Russia, as good as Iran and North Korea. Although Russia denies participating in some hacking events, such as the recent Kaseya ransomware attack on the supply chain, China has sidestepped the problem but has never categorically denied its guilt in the attacks attributed to it. This has raised fears that China is launching warning shots to show the United States its ability to attack the Americas’ most critical infrastructure.

In the decades since Nixon and Kissinger opened the door, China has grown from an isolated and foreign nation to a openly hostile enemy the United States. Although Russia remains a major threat in the United States and its allies, Russia’s ability to act is somewhat blunted by the economic downturn it has been going on since the pandemic struck. China, however, has started to realize its ambitions and in doing so, hard the United States for the position of world superpower.

As the rivalry with China grows and US allies begin to recognize the threat from China, it is critical to realize that the threat from China to the United States has started to penetrate even to the United States. interior of the country, making it indeed the greatest security threat in the world today.

Jianli Yang is the founder and chairman of Citizen power initiatives for China. He was an eyewitness to the Tiananmen Square massacre and imprisoned in China for more than five years. Committed to the pursuit of democracy in China, he is the author of For us, the living: a journey to shine the light on the truth.