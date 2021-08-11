Iconic West Hollywood Greenblatts Jewish Grocery Store Closes Permanently





Greenblatts Deli and fine wines will close permanently today after 95 years of operation in West Hollywood. The iconic Jewish grocery store, which has fed countless Angelenos and Hollywood stars over the years, will close due to difficulty managing the business and finding staff, a source at the restaurant said. Eater confirmed the news today as dozens of diners and longtime fans stocked up on sandwiches, cold cuts, bottles of wine and other items during its last day of operation. A source at the restaurant said one of the reasons it was closing so abruptly was that owner Jeff Kavin wanted to close gracefully before the Jewish holidays, which are usually an extremely busy time for the restaurant. The source also told Eater that Kavin will be looking to sell Greenblatts, but if another buyer isn’t interested, it’s not clear whether the deli and wine store will ever reopen. Greenblatts’ slogan has always been the wine merchant who sells itself as a delicatessen, denoting the restaurant’s extensive collection of vintage and affordable wines that patrons can open for a small fee in the downstairs dining rooms. or upstairs. Today around two o’clock in the afternoon, the famous upstairs dining room, with its soft, warm light and colorful stained-glass windows, was full of people. Greenblatts’ dining room had been closed for most of the past year and a half due to the pandemic and only recently reopened its dining room a few months ago. Due to its proximity to nightclubs and comedy venues, Greenblatts had always been open until late, often until 2 a.m. Greenblatts was founded in 1926 by Herman Greenblatt, when Sunset Boulevard was still a dirt road. The Kavin family acquired the business in the 1940s and have owned it for three generations. According to his website, celebrities from Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando to Errol Flynn and Billie Holiday were repeat customers. Old Gourmet Colman Andrews magazine reviewer called Greenblattss the best pastrami in the country while actor Halle Berry said Squire Magazine that it was his favorite charcuterie … home to the best wine in town. While the news comes without notice, it is hoped that a buyer like Irving and Shelli Azoff, who bought the famous Beverly Hills Nate n Al Delicatessen delicatessen, as well as the Apple Pan in West LA, can come and save Greenblatts from close forever. Until a new operator buys the restaurant (if that happens), 7:30 p.m. today is the last time to order a sandwich and buy wine from Greenblatts. Greenblatts charcuterie Matthieu kang Greenblatts Deli counter in West Hollywood. Matthieu kang Sandwiches waiting to be served at Greenblatts Deli. Matthieu kang Go to the wine store and look into the upstairs dining room of the Greenblatts Deli. Matthieu kang Dining room upstairs at Greenblatts Deli. Matthieu kang Diners at tables on the ground floor of Greenblatts Delis. Matthieu kang Outside Greenblatts Deli on the last business day of August 11, 2021. Matthieu kang

