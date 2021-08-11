Bollywood actor Salman Khan recently met Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Mirabai made an impression by winning a medal in the women’s 49 kg weightlifting category. She became the first Indian woman to win medals galore in Tokyo.

The actor took to his social networks to share a photo of their recent meeting. The Salman Khan actor captioned the photo, Happy for u silver medalist @mirabai_chanu .. nice meeting with you best wishes always!

On the cinema side, Salman Khan will host the next season of Bigg Boss. he will be featuredTiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Master remake, Antim – The Final Truth, and Kick 2. He will also make appearances in Shah Rukh Khan’s film.Pathan and Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha.

