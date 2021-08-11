Robin Williams’ son Zak pays tribute to his father on the anniversary of the actor’s death: “I love you forever”





Robin Williams’ son Zak Williams paid tribute to his father seven years after his tragic death. The beloved actor and comedian was just 63 years old when he committed suicide while suffering from Lewy Body Dementia. Zak, 38, tweeted on Wednesday August 11, “Dad, seven years ago today you passed away. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world lives on in your legacy and in your family, your friends. friends and fans that you loved so much. “ “You lived to make others laugh and help others. I will celebrate your memory today. I love you forever,” Zak added. ROBIN WILLIAMS’S SON ZAK IS REVEALED ON THE EFFECT OF FATHERS LEAF DIAGNOSIS MISTAKE Zak, who is a mental health advocate, spoke about dealing with grief and depression in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s docuseries “The Me You Can’t See”. “I found myself extremely emotionally deregulated and felt vulnerable and exposed when I wasn’t ready to be,” he said. “And that created a major challenge for me.” PRINCE HARRY SAYS HE, THE SON OF ROBIN WILLIAMS, ZAK, SHARES REMARKABLY SIMILAR MECHANISMS OF ADAPTATION IN THE DEATH OF PARENTS “For my part, I only had the opportunity to focus on the private mourning process about a year and a half after the death of my father…”, he admitted to having been in the spotlight. Zak is now a father and husband himself. He married Olivia June in October 2020. The couple have two-year-old son McLaurin “Mickey” Clement, and two-month-old daughter, Zola June. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP He had previously explained to the Today show how he was going to introduce Robin’s work to his children. “I slowly started showing photos and pictures to my son, things from movies and animations my father was in”, Zak said. “… We have pictures and memories around our house and he is attracted to them. And so when he sees the Genie from” Aladdin “or when he sees a picture of his grandfather, he is attracted to her. And so we talk about it. … It’s a great way to carry on my father’s legacy linked to our family history. “ If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

