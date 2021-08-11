Iconic restaurant to close Wednesday – The Hollywood Reporter





Greenblatt’s Delicatessen, the iconic Sunset Boulevard restaurant that opened in 1926 and has become a popular hangout for local movie stars, filmmakers and Angelenos, is closing. Rumors of the shutdown spread on social media on Tuesday, but staff could not be reached at the end of the day for comment. Wednesday, Hollywood journalist stopped and overheard a member of staff advising customers that the entire operation, including the restaurant, grocery store, and wine bar, would close permanently from 8 p.m. the owner was not available for further comment. It’s unclear why Greenblatt’s is closing, but it is suffering the same fate as many restaurants, venues and retail stores amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has devastated the shopping landscape as owners grapple with it. rising rents, labor shortages and unpredictable patronage. According to the Greenblatt website, it was opened in 1926 by Herman Greenblatt. It was then bought by the Kavin family in the early 1940s and has been operated by this family for three generations. It has long been a Hollywood favorite and the restaurant lists famous clients such as Marilyn Monroe, Joe DiMaggio, Groucho Marx, Errol Flynn, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Janis Joplin, Bing Crosby, Peter Lawford, Boris Karloff, Bobby Darin, Rita Hayworth, Kirk Douglas, Bella Lugosi, Marlon Brando, Peter Lorre, Lenny Bruce, Orson Welles, Robert Mitchum, John Belushi, Danny Kaye and Billie Holiday. Inside the restaurant, there is a laminated letter posted on the wall from Kirk Douglas and addressed to owner Jeff Kavin. Dated August 2, 2002, he said: “There are institutions that must always exist. Greenblatt’s Deli is one of them. You are almost as old as me. There are institutions that must always exist. Greenblatts Deli is one of them. You are almost as old as I am, wrote Kirk Douglas in 2002 at the iconic Sunset Boulevard restaurant, which closes permanently at 8 p.m. today. pic.twitter.com/zlZVsncN8Q – Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) August 11, 2021 Rumors continued to circulate on Wednesday afternoon, with many industry notables taking to Twitter to share memories of time spent there – and their favorite menu items. Henri winkler job, “When I first arrived in Los Angeles, I lived right down the street… I ate rye tuna every day… THANKS Greenblatt’s Deli !!!! Writer-producer Larry Karaszewski hoped that the rumors would be debunked, adding, “This is my favorite deli in LA.” Happy Ending Writer Todd Waldman called the shutdown is “terrible news,” adding, “Greenblatt’s was an underrated and delicatessen store in Los Angeles. My matzo dumpling soup whenever I was sick. Excellent service, impressive wine selection. Much of Los Angeles is gone forever. More soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/local-news/greenblatts-deli-closing-1234996324/

