Country star Dylan Scott kicks off seven-day Armada fair – Macomb Daily





It's called A True Country Fair and rightly so, the Armada Fair is entering its 149th year in northern Macomb County with a country music star, rodeos, tractor pull-ups, 4H events, carnivals and many delicious dishes.

This year’s Demolition Derby is scheduled for Wednesday August 18 at 7 p.m. Photo by David Angell for MediaNews Group

This year’s Monster Trucks event is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 17. Photo courtesy of the Armada Fair

The Tractor Pull is the favorite attraction of many young participants. Photo courtesy of Armada Fair

Photo courtesy of Armada Fair

The Demolition Derby, Figure 8, and Bump & Run are all hugely popular attractions at the Armada Fair each year. Photo by David Angell for MediaNews Group

Vienna Beneteau, from Ray Township, feeds the goats at Animal Oasis at Armada Fair. Photo by Ray Skowronek for MediaNews Group

Photo courtesy of Armada Fair

Photo courtesy of Armada Fair The long-awaited return of the fair canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions begins August 16 with events until August 22. It will feature 4-H / FFA exhibits and shows, cattle shows and sales, carnival, monster trucks, bump and run, demolition derbies, 8-wheeler race, truck pull and tractors, a children’s area, vendors, food and more. With the Delta variant retaining some precautions, fair board member Nicholas Shafer said visitors to the fair will need to keep abreast of changing CDC guidelines and local and federal restrictions. We follow local, state and federal guidelines so that these evolve or change, we will adapt as well, he said. But that doesn’t dilute the excitement of the return of Armada fairs. Were happy to be back. Our headlining concert with Dylan Scott will kick off the fair on Monday August 16th. Our live auction is going well which is a great way for the community to show support and give back to the kids. We were also happy to have the carnival company, Big Rock Amusements, back with us. They have been with us for many years and are a great partner, Shafer said. We were also excited because next year will be the 150th year of the fair and so we were already planning that. Hailing from northeast Louisiana in the middle of nowhere, Scott has deep roots in country music. His father played guitar for stars like Freddy Fender and Freddie Hart and encouraged his son to listen to stars like Keith Whitley, Alan Jackson and Tim McGraw. Scott’s first chart top was My Girl in the summer of 2016, which earned him his very first platinum certification. Scott made his triumphant Grand Ole Opry debut in front of 20,000 fans in 2019. That same year, he earned his first-ever Best New Country Artist nomination at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. But Scott won’t be the only artist to grace the stage to provide musical entertainment for fair fans. The Gobies Band will also be present on Monday and Tuesday evenings; the Tara Renee Band on Wednesday and Thursday evenings; and The Family Tradition Band complete the week. Other notable events include the Chainsaw Men of Michigan, a father-son duo that carves tree stumps into sculptures for clients in Michigan and the United States, with demonstrations August 17-22; The Comedy Farm Magic Review, a family show featuring farm-themed magic, comedy, farm safety tips and farming news, August 17-23; and the Daily Animal Oasis, open every day at 8 a.m. The Armada Fair typically draws over 60,000 people to the Armada Exhibition Center, located at 74280 Fair St., off Armada Ridge Road, east of downtown Armada. Doors open at 8 a.m. daily and barns open at 10 a.m. General admission to the fair costs $ 10 for adults (13 and over), $ 2 for children (9-12), and children 8 and under for free. Parking costs $ 5 per day or $ 25 for the week. For more information, visit armadafair.org or call the Armada Fair office at 586-784-5488.

