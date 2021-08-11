Sudhashree Acharya is ready to rock with her Bollywood musical debut as a singer





Bollywood itself is a world of many dreams and dreamers, hard work always gives you many opportunities in return. Many people try their luck and work for their passion but hardly have the opportunity. The glamor industry is growing every day, even every minute. Sudhashree Acharya, a prominent singer and record artist, came to the entertainment industry through her hard work and passion for singing. She is charming in her own way and with her haunting voice, she is soon ready to step into the musical world of Bollywood. Sudhashree is a well known IVR specialist, you may have heard her voice in operating telecom provider – AIRCEL, she previously worked with them. She is the first and only woman to give her voice to the Indian Railways IVR service in the Nepalese regional language (Gorkha) across India. She has a huge fan base on social media because of her magical voice and the way she presents herself. Fans are eagerly awaiting his musical debut. Sudhashree was born in Siliguri, West Bengal, with a soulful voice that has attracted everyone since her childhood. Along with her studies, she also worked for her passion. Speaking of Sudhashree’s educational qualifications, she holds a double degree in English and MA education. She is currently pursuing a PhD in the Southeast Asian Education System. She also holds a 5th year in Indian classical music from Bangiya Sangeet Parishad. However, Sudhashree Acharya not only has a beautiful voice, her good looks and glamorous way of presenting herself also made her perfect for debut on camera. She will be seen in her music video with her calming voice. Get ready to witness her magical Bollywood debut soon. Sudhashree is ready and super excited for her debut in the Bollywood industry with four Hindi songs Jagu main ratiyaan, Zara “,” Aajana and “Karey Mora Piya”. All four songs will be released at the end of 2021. After winning thousands of hearts on social media, she also has a surprise in store for her Bengali fans with songs like O Sona and Tumi Je Aamar. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

