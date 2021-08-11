Concert Industry Shifts to Vaccination and Negative Testing Requirements as COVID Cases Rise

CLEVELAND, Ohio For a brief moment, it emerged that the concert industry may return to what it was before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. But artists and locations are now heading for a new normal that includes increased security protocols as COVID-19 cases increase in the United States

Earlier this month, indie rock band Japanese Breakfast welcomed the return of live music to the Agora by requiring attendees to be masked and present proof of vaccination or a polymerase chain reaction test (PCR ) negative 48 hours before the concert. Elsewhere, Michael Bubles’ upcoming tour, including a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, has been postponed until October.

Numerous places across the country, in cities like Milwaukee, Nashville, Washington, DC, Philadelphia and Columbus, have policies in place requiring proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend shows. No major Cleveland site has done so yet. But it may only be a matter of time.

We keep a close eye on what the rest of the industry is doing, says Mike Miller, owner of Music Box Supper Club at The Flats.

Sources also say Cleveland.com who represents various sites in northeast Ohiomusic will meet this week to determine a potential course of action for concerts amid a peak in the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Last week, CNN reported that the seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in the Americas exceeded 107,100, the highest average in nearly six months. On Wednesday, August 4, the Ohio Department of Health reported 2,167 new cases of coronavirus, 10 times the level of cases a month ago.

These numbers prompted Live Nation, the world’s largest live entertainment company, to announce It will honor requests from touring artists to require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for attendees in concert halls. Live Nation runs much of the major concerts in Northeast Ohio, including concerts at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls.

We are working to make sure we reopen in the best possible way for the staff, artists, team, fans and communities in general, wrote Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino in an email to the ‘enterprise scale obtained by Rolling stone. Our teams worked together to put in place new processes so that artists performing with Live Nation in the United States can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or test negative for entry, where permitted by law.

The move comes after Lollapalooza demanded proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend the great Chicago festival. Other high profile festivals such as Summerfest in Milwaukee and Bonaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. did the same.

Artists are also behind the increased security protocols. Jason Isbell recently announced that proof of vaccination or a negative test would be required for his upcoming tours. The singer even canceled a show at a Houston venue that reportedly violated his protocols.

Dead & Company requires proof of COVID-19 vaccination to enter general admission pit during its shows this summer, including bands concert at Blossom Music Center September 7.

The other artists take no risk. Lynyrd Skynyrd canceled his tour, including a performance at the Pro Football Hall of Fame last weekend, after guitarist Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. Likewise, Counting Crowns canceled an upcoming show in Youngstown after a member of the group’s tour tested positive.

The New Orleans Jazz Festival has canceled its event for the second year in a row due to COVID-19. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member Stevie Nicks recently canceled her solo tour due to COVID concerns.

Although I was vaccinated, at my age I am still extremely cautious so I decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021, Nicks said in a statement. These are tough times with tough decisions that need to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and that the increase in Covid cases should be of concern to all of us.

Meanwhile, the biggest musical event of the year in Cleveland, the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony, is still scheduled for October 30 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame still plans to hold its ceremony on October 30, the Rock Hall said in a statement to Cleveland.com. We maintain close contact with the government and an infectious disease consultant. We use their advice to inform our daily Museum operations and events. Our induction ceremony partner, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, has comprehensive and industry-leading health and safety protocols in place and will continue to follow all guidelines established by the State of Ohio and its health department. The team monitors the circumstances on a daily basis and can rotate as needed.

However, judging by one of this year’s inductees, increased security protocols for the Rock Hall ceremony could also be imminent. Foo Fighters recently announced concerts in September that will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test within 48 hours of the show.