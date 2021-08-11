‘Cyrano’ issues welcome challenge to lead actor | Entertainment

WILMINGTON John Iverson had no idea Cyrano: The Musical existed until Barbara Lipstadt told him about it and he got his hands on the soundtrack.

His early ’70s Broadway music has a lot of originality, said Iverson. You find yourself singing this unintentionally all the time. The music is really, really good.

For Cyrano’s performances at Memorial Hall in Wilmington August 19-21, Iverson plays the main character and namesake. He said he had a lot of fun singing the songs, which took him from his lowest usable note to the falsetto.

I got it all, from a sweet love song to screams of anger at the world to a really good death song at the end, he said. It’s stimulating and wonderful, and I’m having a great time.

Lipstadt, the musical director of the show, founded the Deerfield Valley Players in 1997 to perform The Pirates of Penzance before presenting musicals on Broadway each summer for the next 11 years. For about a decade, the group took a hiatus until their 2019 return with Cabaret, which she called a big hit.

Aiming for a cabaret style again, Cyrano’s plan is to set up tables and chairs similar to those in Cabaret, with regular seats in the back and tables in the front. Wine will be served.

Cyrano first opened on Broadway in 1973 and played Christopher Plummer, who received a Tony Award for the role. That year, Lipstadt and her husband went to the Colonial Theater in Boston, where they lived at the time, to see a preview of the show before it went to New York.

We didn’t know, says Lipstadt. We were amazed. We just loved it. We always remembered it.

Lipstadt has always wanted to do the show with the Deerfield Valley Players. She thought the group had actors and actresses to fit roles very well, she said.

Iverson also starred in Cabaret.

Reed Brown, the director of shows, teaches theater at universities. When his family returned to Vermont, someone suggested contacting Lipstadt, which regroups players from Deerfield Valley.

When Lipstadt asked Brown what he thought of doing Cyrano, he said he liked the idea.

I was a big fan of the story of Cyrano de Bergerac, he says, having organized two other productions of the show but never the musical version.

Brown said he was confident Iverson could handle the role of Cyrano.

It’s a monumental task for an actor, Brown said. It’s one of those things in the theater business that we call the mountain you have to climb. There is Hamlet, there is Lear and there is always Cyrano. Kevin Kline just did it on Broadway right before the pandemic and you know he tackled Hamlet three times.

Although he hadn’t counted the lines at the time of the interview, Iverson said there were plenty, and Brown assured him he had more than the rest of the cast put together.

Brown described the play as a tragic comedy.

It’s based on a main character who can only be described as grotesque, he said. The only other comparable piece that I know of is Le Bossu de Notre-Dame. Same country, same feeling. The French, at the time, were very attached to the characters who, due to their physical appearance, were outcasts and Cyrano fits this mold perfectly.

His big nose Cyranos that puts him in the category, said Lipstadt. Iverson described Cyrano as very intelligent and articulate, and a great romantic who didn’t feel capable of having a romance because of his ugliness.

The man the story is based on died in 1648, but a play wasn’t written until several hundred years later, Brown said. The first production took place in 1903. Brown said it was written by Edmond Rostand, probably in the 1890s.

A film version, with great swordfights but no vocals, came out in 1950. Brown said most people don’t remember this even happening.

He was one of the great fashion swashbucklers Errol Flynn, he said.

In Wilmington, the play will feature 15 members of the region’s cast and a full orchestra. They come from local communities such as Jacksonville, Wilmington, Dover, Brattleboro and Putney. Iverson lives in Bernardston, Massachusetts.

Brown isn’t surprised at the talent found here. He said he had founded a small theater company in Missouri, where he realized that people with a remarkable level of talent can be discovered waiting to perform in areas without much opportunity to see. theater, dance, opera or symphonies.

It’s been two years since Cabaret was held in Wilmington, but people are still talking about being able to see such a quality performance locally, Brown said.

I know some of the young people who came, he said. It was probably the first full-fledged musical they saw.

Since the productions are an entirely volunteer effort, rehearsals are spread throughout the summer. Musical rehearsals began around May or June.

Brown said the band spend a lot of time on the show and have to adapt to people’s schedules.

Doors open at 7 p.m. with shows starting at 7:30 p.m. on August 19, 20 and 21. Tickets can be purchased at the box office on the night of the show, events.com or Bartlebys Books at 17 West Main St. in Wilmington.