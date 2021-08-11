Motown legend Martha Reeves to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame – CW50 Detroit

Southfield (CW50) – Legend of Motown Martha Reeves turned 80 this year, but the career of the legendary Martha and the Vandellas singer is far from over.

Going through a career where she began as the original backing vocalist of Marvin Gaye, Martha Reeves & the Vandellas would be a constant presence in the music charts, as well as on television and top venues in the US and abroad. , becoming a legend in its own right. right.

The beginning of her story began shortly after graduating from high school, she played in clubs under the name “Martha Lavaille”. One night, Motown A&R manager Mickey Stevenson overheard her and invited her to audition for Motown Records in Hitsville USA. The highly motivated Reeves arrived the next morning. Learning that the auditions had to be scheduled, she made herself invaluable by answering the phone and taking messages. When people mention the story of Reeves starting as a secretary, she exclaims, “I was never a secretary. I was a singer who knew how to type.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that the Detroit Motown Legend will receive its STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2022.

Martha Reeves joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to talk about the honor of receiving a STAR on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. She also shares stories from her career and beyond.

Reeves may be receiving Lifetime Achievement honors at this point in her career, but she has no plans to stop now. Reeves is in the process of writing his second book and also producing a biopic of his life. These projects have kept the singer occupied for the past few years and she hopes to be able to continue performing as she has for six decades.

During the show, Reeves thanked Melanie Greene, a film producer who has helped Reeves promote and produce his recent projects. She has expressed how invaluable Greene has been to her at this point in her career.

