COVID-19 vaccine, negative test result required





Stronger than life announced Wednesday that attendees will either have to prove they are fully vaccinated or present a negative COVID-19 test result to attend the hard rock music festival in Louisville. The four-day music festival scheduled for September 23-26 at the Highlands Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center, 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville, has been canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Now, in 2021 with the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus, festival organizers are setting ground rules for fans who wish to attend. “At the upcoming Louder Than Life Festival, safety is the number one concern. To protect the health of fans, artists, staff and the team, all participants will be required to show full proof of COVID-19 vaccination or COVID-19 test negative, “says a press release from parent company Danny Wimmer Presents. Louder Than Life 2021 festival headliners include Metallica, Nine Inch Nails and Korn, as well as performances by Judas Priest, Jane’s Addiction, Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Staind, Mudvayne, Rise Against, Cypress Hill, Gojira, Seether , Pennywise, The Distillers, Beartooth, Kentucky band Knocked Loose and more. This is the third music festival to announce a new COVID-19 vaccination policy. Railbird Music Festival, which features the Dave Matthews Band, My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Leon Bridges, Billy Strings, Khruangbin, Midland, The Revivalists, Band of Horses, Margo Price and more, August 28-29 in Lexington, and Abbey Road on the river, held September 2-5 in Jeffersonville, also announced COVID-19 policies. You can like:Louder Than Life returns to Louisville. Here’s your full 2021 music lineup and more Here’s what else you need to know about the new COVID-19 guidelines for Louder Than Life 2021: Do I have to prove my vaccination status to go to Louder Than Life? Fans, artists, staff and team and all other participants will be required to show proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. If you are not fully vaccinated but wish to attend the festival, you will need a negative COVID-19 test result which must be obtained within 72 hours of the first day of your arrival at the campgrounds or of the festival. Should I wear a mask at Louder Than Life? Louder Than Life will require masks in all indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, and urges all fans to wear a mask when in camp or on the festival grounds. What do I need to know to enter Louder Than Life grounds? Before entering the field, fans are encouraged to read the health and safety section of the festival site which states that if you attend the Louder Than Life Festival, you voluntarily assume all risks associated with exposure to COVID-19 and agree to waive all claims and potential claims against the City of Louisville, Jefferson County, the Kentucky Venues, Danny Wimmer Presents, LLC and its affiliates relating to these risks. You can like:The Railbird Festival demands COVID-19 vaccination, negative test results. What there is to know At the front door, participants must present valid ID and proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to receive your Fan Health bracelet, which will be valid for all camping and festival days they are receiving. participated. What is the last day to get vaccinated and still attend the festival? For those not yet vaccinated, the last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson is Sept. 8 for campers or Sept 9 for non-campers. What other COVID-19 safety precautions are in place at Louder Than Life? The festival will have more hand sanitizing stations on-site, additional cleaning crews in high-traffic areas and offer a cashless option for payment in dedicated food, beverage and drink lines. to the goods. You can like:Abbey Road on the river requires a COVID vaccination or a negative test result. What there is to know What you need to know about the 2021 Stronger Than Life festival Almost 70 musical acts will be presented over four days, with performances on three stages, as well as award-winning bourbons, whiskey, spirits, craft beer and some of the best food in town. The annual show, which features food, bourbon and hard rock, has a notable impact on Louisville’s results. Louisville Tourism previously predicted Louder Than Life would have an economic impact of nearly $ 5.8 million in 2021. 2021 range stronger than life: Thursday 23 September CORN

Task

cypress hill

Anthrax

Bear tooth

Dust of seven

Let go

Make war

Helmet

Escape fate

Zero 9:36

Hyro the hero

Teenage wrist

Currents

Jeris johnson

Another day dawns

Blame my youth Friday September 24 Metallica

Janes Addiction

Stand up against

Gojira

Killswitch Engage

Set of stars

Avatar

Fever 333

Turnstile

Cleopatra

Sara dead

68

Blue stones

South of Eden

Tallah

Merry wolf

Contractual Collective Saturday September 25 Nine inch nails

Snoop dogg

Kelly machine gun

Ghost man

The distillers

Ask Alexandria

Grandson

Code Orange

Ice nine kills

Spiritbox

Red

Butcher babies

Bones United Kingdom

Diamante

Siiickbrain

UNITTX

Dana dentata

Messenger birds Sunday September 26 Metallica

Judas Priest

Mudvayne

Seether

Pennywise

Skillet

Sabaton

The Hu

Badflower

Mammoth WVH

Fozzy

red fang

Ayron jones

From ashes to the new

To avoid

To attempt

Society of Dead Poets

Like machines Reach Features Reporter Kirby Adams at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.courier-journal.com/story/entertainment/music/2021/08/11/louder-than-life-2021-covid-19-vaccine-negative-test-required/8100716002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos