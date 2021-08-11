Entertainment
10 times of Bollywood actors accused of “almost” nothing to star in movies
Actors find their own ways to make sure they get a fair share of their pay for films. From profit sharing to transforming a co-producer on a movie, actors are getting smarter and smarter.
While there is a lot of money involved in making a movie, there are times when actors have to voluntarily forgo their fees for a good cause.
Sometimes the actors join in and refuse to collect a fee to help the producers financially, and sometimes the film matters more to them than their fees.
Here are 10 times the actors mixed up their priorities and chose everything else before the money when they made these movies. Read on!
1. Sonam Kapoor only charged Rs.11 for playing Biro in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.
Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revealed in his autobiography, The Stranger in the Mirror, co-written by Reeta Ramamurthy Gupta, that Sonam Kapoor only charged a nominal amount for his role in his film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. He wrote:
Sonam Kapoor graciously agreed to play an appearance for a princely sum of 11 just for her brief portrayal of Biro. She chose to accept 11. She had a special appearance in the movie. We both shared one amazing trip with Delhi-6 before that. She told me that she only needed 7 days for the shoot, and she congratulated us for trying to say something so beautiful on the score of this country and spirit of Milkha Singh, so she wanted to contribute to the film too, it was very kind of her.
2. Rajkummar Rao made Trapped by Vikramaditya Motwane for free.
Rao spoke to Arbaaz Khan on his Pinch chat show and revealed that some movies are more special than others. Some films are not intended for the box office. They are made for life. I will leave this world after 50 years or whatever … when people talk about 10 Rajkummar Rao movies, and they talk about Trapped, he shared.
3. Amitabh Bachchan made Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black for free.
In February 2017, Amitabh Bachchan wrote a special blog dedicated to black, which lasted 12 years. He shared that he made the movie for free. I just wanted to work with Sanjay, after seeing all the other work he had done … And when the opportunity presented itself, it was quite overwhelming. I took no salary for the film … Just being part of such a company was enough compensation!
4.Shahid Kapoor agreed to do Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider for free to cover production costst
In July 2014, Bhardwaj shared the news with a tabloid and said, “When he started planning the movie, Shahid and I agreed he had to make money from day one. But we also knew that Haider was a great movie with a huge budget, an ensemble cast and lavish action pieces. Shooting in Kashmir added to the costs. The only way for us to be successful in our business was not to burden the film with our We kept it a secret between ourselves for a long time, but it’s finally out. “
5. Deepika Padukone did not charge anything for her first film “Om Shaanti Om”.
For Deepika, acting in a movie with Shah Rukh Khan was a gift in itself, so she decided to make the movie for free.
6. Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui only billed Re.1 for his titular role in Manto.
Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the late Urdu writer Saadat Hasan Manto in the film, has offered to do it only for Re 1, largely for Manto and a little for Nandita. “This is the character that an actor would give an arm and a leg for. But not charging even a minimal fee is very gracious of Nawaz,” Nandita said in a statement to IANS. Other actors in the film, including Rishi Kapoor, Gurdas Maan, Javed Akhter, Rajshree Deshpande, Swanand Kirkire and Ranvir Shorey made the film for free.
7. Salman appeared in Tees Maar Khan, Ajab Prem ki Gajab Kahani, Om Shanti Om and Son of Sardaar without paying a single penny.
Even though he is one of the highest paid actors in the industry, Salman has performed many cameo roles for free.
8. Legendary actress Meena Kapoor didn’t charge any money for her latest movie Pakeezah, which has become a classic.
Meena Kumari only took Re.1 as a sign of respect for her iconic role in the 1972 movie Pakeezah, directed by Kamal Amrohi. Sadly, the veteran actress died of cirrhosis of the liver just days after the release. Until today, she is remembered and loved for her role in the film.
9. Nawazuddin Siddiqui indicted Re. 1 symbolically for his film Haraamkhor alongside Shweta Tripathi.
Nawaz and everyone on the project worked with minimal or no money at all. Ours is a passionate project, and we did everything to make the film happen. Nawaz loved the script and insisted on volunteering on the film, generally understanding the budget limitations. He was kind to only charge us 1 rupee literally as a token of his efforts. His support and hard work made the film possible! film producer Guneet Monga said in 2017.
10. Despite harsh weather conditions, Irrfan Khan performed for free in the 38-minute short film “Road To Ladakh” for Oscar nominee and nationally awarded filmmaker Ashvin Kumar.
An emotional Ashvin revealed he felt “cheated” when Irrfan suddenly disappeared in April 2020. After dropping out of London Film School, Ashvin recalls, he had no budget to pay the actor. He asked Irrfan if he could come forward to support the film.
He told a news agency: “I remember when we were in Delhi before we left for Ladakh, that night Bhai had an accident. He injured his wrist. He had every medical reason to back off because I wasn’t paying him, and he voluntarily supported the film. But he said, I promised you, I will keep my words. The more I got to know him, my respect for him as an individual grew. He did not know at the time that he had altitude sickness, and we found out about this once we went to Ladakh. He was ill, with an injured wrist and lived in extreme weather conditions inside a tent like all of us. But he didn’t give up. He constantly supported us. “
