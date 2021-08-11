Joey Lawrence is engaged to actor Samantha Cope





Joey Lawrence has announced his engagement to fellow actor Samantha Cope after nearly a year of dating. The former “Blossom” star revealed the happy news during an interview with Us weekly, calling his future wife “the best person ever.” TODAY has confirmed the couple’s engagement. Lawrence, 45, and Cope, 34, met on the set of an upcoming Lifetime movie directed by Lawrence’s brother Andrew Lawrence and have been dating for 11 months. So we met over there and out of nowhere, you know, it’s been a crazy year and a half for everyone, obviously the whole world, explained Joey Lawrence. Then when you least expect it amazing things happen and meeting her really was the best thing ever. Lawrence said he and the “Insecure” alum met at the perfect time, although getting to know each other during a pandemic proved difficult. It’s cool to be that age and have it happen because all the pretenses are gone and you don’t play games, he said. And there was no way for anyone to drink and dine (because) we couldn’t go anywhere. “So we were literally saying we’ve been together for 11 months and we’ve seen a movie, literally one, and we’ve been to dinner five times… It was just hanging out, trapped in that confined space, you know. And when. you can meet the best person for you in that kind of environment, that says something, “added the actor, whose upcoming film” Swim “will premiere on August 13 on the streaming service Tubi. The former “Brotherly Love” star said he and Cope are now planning their wedding. There’s a lot going on, you know, there’s a lot going on, that we’ll talk about soon, but yeah, it’s a lot of good things, he said. Lots of really great stuff. Shes the best person ever. Last month on Instagram, Cope shared a “message of appreciation” about her fiancé. “Life is full of blessings, but also of small, unpredictable battles. I can’t thank you enough for staying positive even in the most difficult times. You are my darling,” Cope wrote alongside a selfie of the couple. Lawrence responded by telling Cope how much he appreciated him. “Baby… you are an incredible pillar of strength, love and kindness and continue to amaze me every day,” he wrote in the comments of Cope’s post. “Life is certainly a bumpy and unpredictable race… but knowing that the rest of my race will be with you is worth it. And you are indeed my favorite baby. #Gratitude.” The news of Lawrence’s engagement comes just over a year after he filed for divorce from his wife of 15, Chandie Yawn-Nelson. The former couple share two daughters, Charleston, 15, and Liberty, 11. Lawrence was also married to Michelle Vella from 2002 to 2005.

