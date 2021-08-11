How Dont Breathe 2 is a Hollywood rarity. It’s a sequel as good as the original

Stephen Lang returns as Norman, aka The Blind Man, in the sequel to “Don’t Breathe,” which reported … [+] $ 157.8 million at the global box office.

The jewels of Sony images / screens



Don’t breathe landed in theaters in August 2016 and grossed $ 157.8 million at the global box office. The horror thriller, which had a budget of $ 9.9 million, also received rave reviews. Five years later, the rest is here.

Taking place several years after the first film, Don’t breathe 2 see Norman Nordstrom, aka The Blind Man, played by Stephen Lang, living a secluded life and caring for a young girl. However, even cutting himself off primarily from the outside world cannot prevent his past from catching up with him.

Don’t breathe was co-written by Fede lvarez and Rodo Sayagues with the direction of lvarez. Don’t breathe 2 sees the couple return as co-authors, but Sayagues is behind the camera. I caught up with the pair to talk about how they managed to achieve what many others failed to create a sequel that was as good, if not better, than the original.

Simon Thompson: The sequels are tricky, but they’re especially tough when the original movie is as good as Don’t breathe. What was the first thing you wanted to accomplish here?

Faith Alvarez: It must be better. Satisfaction is the result minus the expectations, so the results have to be bigger and better when the expectations are higher. At the storyline level, we wanted to make sure that whatever audiences took away from the first movie, the feelings and the thrills, they get back. On top of that, the tricky part is giving them a new story that contains enough mystery because after seeing the first movie, the cat is out of the bag. We had to create a story that will be a puzzle complex enough that you can solve it while you watch. What makes this story so great is the thrill of trying to get where it goes. We are convinced that it is almost impossible to understand this third act.

Thompson: Rodo, you were also involved in Don’t breathe, and this time you take the director’s chair. Was being so involved in the first movie a blessing or a curse for you to take the reins? You know you have a hard act to follow.

Rodo Sayagues: To be honest I only focused on the blessings but what you are saying is very specific. There is some of the work that has already been done. Fede built the universe, a specific aesthetic and set the tone, and it all worked. We knew it. He had also already picked the perfect actor for the lead role. It’s huge because it’s 50 percent of the director’s job already done. I’m lucky to inherit it, but then I can play with those elements and build on them. There will be a comparison to the first movie, but I feel like the first movie is also my movie. If anything, I compare it to my work, and I have no problem with that. With Don’t breathe 2, I focused on serving the story and making the most of my abilities. Maybe a year from now, Fede and I will be sitting together, and we’ll watch the two movies, compare them, and see how they work together. I like to think of it as just a three hour movie, but we did it in two parts.

Director Rodo Sayagues (right) and Stephen Lang on the set of “Don’t Breathe 2”.

Thompson: Rodo, did you imagine yourself as the director for this or Fede, did you decide you didn’t want to direct, but you knew the perfect guy for the job?

lvarez: He didn’t go out to lead, no. He had mentioned a few times that he wanted to achieve something here in the United States because he had done it at home. He was probably thinking about maybe making a short film or something. I remember telling Rodo he should think about making a movie now. One day we’re at the office, and I turned to him and said, “Well, why don’t you head over to him? Don’t breathe 2? ‘ Right away he said ‘No.’ Well, he said, “Let me think about it,” and then the next day he said yes.

Sayagues: Honestly, right away, I knew I would say yes, but I’m old enough to know that you should at least take a few days to think it over. It’s a big commitment. So I took a few days, but I was going to say yes anyway.

Thompson: I saw Don’t breathe 2 at a Sony Pictures field screening, and you showcased it. Fede, you said 20 years ago you visited the studio as a tourist, but now you’re making films for them.

lvarez: That was about 20 years ago. It was actually in 2002. I was in college and came to Los Angeles with friends with almost no money. We stayed in a terrible hotel in Hollywood, but we took the tour. The reason for me was to be in the sacred land of cinema. I don’t know how we got into that one because it was expensive tours. It was crazy that maybe ten years after that we did evil Dead for Sony, and there was a giant poster on top of the studio. I remember thinking to myself ‘Wow.’ I will never forget him. When you tour with a backpack, you never imagine you will be making a movie in that same studio. We’ve done four films there now.

Thompson: It’s been five years since the original film came out. You started talking about the sequel in 2016. Was it a plus not to rush to get Don’t breathe 2 go out and in theaters quickly after the first movie?

lvarez: It gave us time to ruminate on the story, that’s for sure. There’s a lot towards the end of the movie that we rewrote after the movie sat with us for a while. We also got to see what stuck with the times of The Blind Man, the things people remember after a few years, the things that stuck with them, so you can make sure you take care of them in the new story. There is always a plus to having this time. Plus, we needed it because the sequel’s story picks up many years later. We have realized by doing the calculation that Don’t breathe 2 does take place in the future. We are in 2023.

Stephen Lang returns in “Don’t Breathe 2”.

Thompson: Don’t breathe basically took place in one place, and that’s a big reason it worked so well. Don’t breathe 2 takes us outside of that and to other places. Was it easy to get this to work?

Sayagues: It was one of the first ideas we had. We thought it would be fun to see this character in a different environment because the super power of The Blind Man is that he knows his house like the back of his hand. What is kryptonite for this guy? You take it out of his house and put it somewhere else. How is he going to handle things? How will he behave and act? He’s going to have to find his way. It was one of the first ideas we had. This poses a lot of questions. It promises a lot.

lvarez: The hardest part was figuring out a way to get him from one place to another. When he’s outside his house, you say to yourself, “This guy will never find his way.” The twist we’ve come up with is something we’re proud of.

Sayagues: Based on the trailer many people commented on it and said, “There’s no way this guy knows where he needs to go to save this girl. There is no way. It’s impossible.’ I almost agree, except there is a way. It’s in the movie, and it makes perfect sense.

Thompson: How long did it take you to get this idea?

lvarez: A lot of people will tell you that they wrote this movie in two months. We have months of discussions, just to get together and talk about it. We were discussing what we wanted to do, but we didn’t write a word. Now we take notes because we are older and we forget. Suddenly, after a while, we see the movie, the vision. It’s like we see the movie in our heads and then we write it. Sometimes the writing itself may not take a long time, but it’s always a long process to get there. We will have a first version which generally stays there like a good wine. People read it and give us their opinion. Usually the first time they read it, no one will say, “This is great! We take a little input, keep writing and let them age, but never rush them. It’s never a good idea to do this

Thompson: When you were talking about moving from place to place, seeing that in Don’t breathe 2 Reminded me of an 80s action movie that I love called Blind fury.

Sayagues: The first thing you do when coming up with these ideas is to see if something like this has already been done. In this case, we knew because we saw the movie many times when we were kids. I wouldn’t say it’s a reference or a tribute to Blind fury, but it’s in the back of your mind.

lvarez: It is not a classic that we know by heart like others. We saw it on cable at night. With the blind in the movies there was often this positive discrimination where they were holy or good or wise every time. This is why we put the sentence in the first film by saying: “It is not because he is blind that he is a sacred saint”. This is what made The Blind Man Norman so original, fresh and different from the rest. It is more complex than that.

Thompson: Shall we talk about Don’t breathe 3 in five years ?

Alverez: We will see how it does and how people react. We certainly have more stories to tell in the world of Don’t breathe, for sure.

Don’t breathe 2 lands in theaters on Friday, August 13, 2021.