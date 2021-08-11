Dolly Parton and James Patterson are working on a novel “Run, Rose, Run”





She didn’t mess around, and neither did I. Patterson said. We both get to work and chop wood. In the press release announcing the book, Little, Brown appeared giddy with the commercial prospects of a media project targeting the audience of Patterson and Let’s Go: This dual release will mark for the first time a best-selling author and entertainment icon who’s s well sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have collaborated on a book and an album. Patterson has long relied on a stable of contributors to cope with his frantic publishing cycle. According to his publicist, he has written 322 books and sold some 425 million copies. He has worked with around 35 co-writers and currently has several books on bestseller lists, including The Shadow, which he wrote with Brian Sitts, and The Presidents Daughter, a political thriller he wrote with the former President Bill Clinton. It is a sequel to their previous novel, The President Is Missing, which has sold over 3.2 million copies worldwide. But teaming up with such a popular celebrity as Parton could generate even more interest in the upcoming book. She is one of the few public figures with seemingly bipartisan appeal, celebrated by some as a southern working-class heroine and revered by others for her support for LGBTQ rights and shameless kitsch. (Parton has created his own theme park in the foothills of the Smoky Mountains, Dollywood, which features a water park, dinner show, roller coasters, and a replica of his two-room childhood home.) People love him, Patterson said, stating the obvious. After their first meeting, which was informal (no agents, no lawyers, Patterson said), Parton and Patterson spent the next six to eight months preparing scenes, going back and forth between chapters and the notes. Parton nicknamed him JJ, short for Jimmy James, he said. They kept the project a secret, although Parton, in an interview with The New York Times late last year, let it slip that she was a fan. When asked to name three writers she would invite to a dinner party, she listed it with Maya Angelou and Charles Dickens. The first would be James Patterson, she said. Since they were both in entertainment, we could deduct it as a business expense.

