What if … from Marvel? Episode 1 Cast: Every Returning (and Replaced) MCU Actor

Skinny Steve Rogers – Josh Keaton Despite the return of many other MCU characters to reprise their roles, Chris Evan did not return for What If? to express Skinny Steve Rogers. Instead, Josh Keaton became this alternate version of Steve. This voice actor is also known for his roles as Peter Parker in the animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man, Tony Stark in Marvels Iron Man VR, and many other projects. Image Credit: Jason LaVeris / FilmMagic Dr Erskine – Stanley Tucci Stanley Tucci voices Abraham Erskine, the only scientist to have perfected the Super Soldier serum. In this version of the story, he lives! Howard Stark – Dominic Cooper Dominic Cooper is back as (the younger version of) Howard Stark, who is Iron Man’s own father, Tony Stark. In this story, Howard Stark created the first Iron Man armor in the Hydra Stomper. Colonel Flynn – Bradley Whitford Although Bradley Whitford’s Colonel John Flynn didn’t star in a major MCU movie, he was part of Marvel One-Shot: Agent Carter, which was part of a series of shorts that spanned the MCU world. . Johann Schmidt / Red Skull – Ross Marquand Hugo Weaving did not return in What if? to reprise his role as Red Skull, and instead Marvel brought back Ross Marquand, who played Red Skull in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Dum Dum Dugan – Neal McDonough Neal McDonough is back to voice The Winter Soldier’s (and Agent Carter) Howling Commando Dum Dum Dugan. Bucky Barnes – Sebastian Stan Sebastian Stan voices Bucky Barnes. In this alternate tale, Bucky was not experienced by Arnim Zola and therefore never became The Winter Soldier. Arnim Zola – Toby Jones Toby Jones returned to the MCU to voice Arnim Zola, and his fate is still very much tied to Bucky Barnes, even though he doesn’t have as much success in this timeline. The Observer – Jeffrey Wright Jeffrey Wright plays The Watcher, a celestial being charged with watching over the Earth and its surrounding solar system. He will be the series narrator every week. MCU characters confirmed for future episodes Thor – Chris Hemsworth Chris Hemsworth will be voicing Thor in a story that could focus on Ragnarok, given some of the other casting news that has been revealed. Grandmaster – Jeff Goldblum Jeff Goldblum will be the voice of Grandmaster, the ruler of Sakaar. Korg – Taika Waititi Ragnarok (and Love and Thunder) director Taika Waititi will be voicing a character – probably (hopefully!) Korg. Loki – Tom Hiddleston Tom Hiddleston will return to Disney + to voice Loki. A variant of Loki, probably! Jane Foster – Natalie Portman Natalie Portman returns to voice Jane Foster. Will she somehow feature in a story from the Ragnarok era, even if she was absent from that movie? Time will tell us! Ant-Man – Paul Rudd Paul Rudd will be the voice of Ant-Man. Kurt – David Dastmalchian David Dastmalchian will be the voice of Kurt, the hacker member of Scott Lang’s team. Hank Pym – Michael Douglas Michael Douglas will be the voice of Hank Pym, creator of the Ant-Man costume and technology. T’Challa / Star-Lord – Chadwick Boseman The late Chadwick Boseman will be voicing T’Challa – aka Black Panther in the MCU’s main timeline. But in What if …? he will play four different versions of the character in various episodes, including a T’Challa who becomes this universe’s version of Star-Lord. Killmonger – Michael B. Jordan Michael B. Jordan will be the voice of T’Challa’s cousin, N’Jadaka, aka Erik Killmonger. Thanos – Josh Brolin Josh Brolin will be the voice of Thanos, the Mad Titan. Thanos could be either in an Avengers story or in the separate Guardians of the Galaxy story. Or – you know – both. Nebula – Karen Gillan Karen Gillan will be the voice of Nebula. Yondu – Michael Rooker Michael Rooker will be voicing Yondu again, despite his death in Guardians of the Galaxy 2. Korath – Djimon Hounsou Djimon Hounsou will be the voice of Korath. Kraglin – Sean Gunn Sean Gunn will be the voice of Ravager Kraglin. Taserface – Chris Sullivan Chis Sullivan will be the voice of Taserface. Samuel L. Jackson – Nick Fury Samuel L. Jackson will play Nick Fury in his 999th Marvel Project. Bruce Banner / The Hulk – Mark Ruffalo Mark Ruffalo will play Bruce Banner and / or The Hulk. Clint Barton / Hawkeye – Jeremy Renner Jeremy Renner will play Clint Barton before starring in his own Disney + series, Hawkeye, in November. Jeremy Renner will be the voice of Clint Barton. For more on the show, check out our article on how to watch Marvel’s What If … ?, check out these nine crazy What If …? comic book stories, or find out how Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa becomes Star-Lord in the series. Aug 11, 2021: This story has been updated with the latest information from Marvel’s What If …?

