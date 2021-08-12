Connect with us

Entertainment

What if … from Marvel? Episode 1 Cast: Every Returning (and Replaced) MCU Actor

Published

39 seconds ago

on

By

 


Full spoilers follow for Marvel’s What If …? Episode 1.

The MCU based what if…? The animated series is finally here, and it features many actual MCU actors from the movies voicing their iconic characters. At the same time, some actors are not back to reprise their roles as part of What If …? to throw…

In this first episode, we see what would happen if Peggy Carter was the one to turn into a Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers. While Chris Evans hasn’t returned to voice this version of Steve, many others have, including Haley Atwell as Captain Carter, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, and more.

Each episode will feature new and returning characters from the MCU, and we’re here to bring each one together so you can find out which voice actors are returning to their roles, which aren’t, and what these new versions of our are like. favorite heroes. like. We’ll also be updating this article throughout the season, so be sure to check back every week!

Marvel’s What If …?: Every New and Returning MCU Actor