West Hollywood passes law to expand hotel employee protection
Last week, the City of West Hollywood approveda broad ordinance on the protection of hotel workers. The ordinance aims to protect the safety and security of hotel employees and improve their working conditions. The following is a summary of the five key item orders.
Personal safety devices
Similar to an ordinance passed in 2020 by Sacramento, West Hollywood will require employers of hotels to provide personal safety devices (i.e. panic buttons) to all hotel employees assigned to work. in rooms or toilets where other hotel employees are not present. Hotel employers should also assign a security guard, manager, or hotel supervisory staff member to provide immediate on-site assistance in response to the activation of a personal safety device.
In addition, hotel employers must also provide training to workers regarding the following:
How to use and maintain personal safety devices
Employer protocol for responding to device activation
Rights of hotel workers and obligations of hotel employers
Such training must be provided no later than the date of entry into force of this requirement or within one month of the date of hiring of workers, whichever is later.
In addition, hotel employers must provide hotel employees with written notice of their rights at the time of hiring or on the effective date of this chapter, whichever is later. This notice must be provided in English, Spanish and any other language spoken by at least five percent of hotel employees employed by the hotel employer.
A hotel employer must also place posters, written in at least 18 point type, that include the following on the back of the front door of each hotel room and washroom: (1) Statement that the law protects the hotel workers against threatening behavior; (2) quote from this chapter of the West Hollywood municipal code; and (3) notification to guests that the hotel employer provides personal safety devices to its employees.
Finally, the hotel employer must keep records of incidents of activation of the personal security device for three years from the incident.
This section comes into force on January 1, 2022.
Compensation and workload
Employers of hotels with less than forty rooms should not require room attendants to clean rooms larger than 4,000 square feet in an eight-hour workday, unless the employer The hotel will only pay the room attendant twice the regular room attendant rate for each hour. worked during the working day. The same is true for hotels with forty or more rooms, except attendants should not clean rooms with more than 3,500 square feet of floor space.
If a room attendant is assigned to clean at least seven checkout rooms or additional rooms during an eight-hour working day, each additional checkout room or room shall, for the purposes of this paragraph, count as 500 square feet, regardless of actual square footage. of each room. These limitations apply to any combination of spaces, including bedrooms, meeting rooms and other hotel rooms, regardless of the furnishings, equipment or amenities occupying those rooms.
There are additional provisions regarding workload distribution, voluntary overtime and record keeping.
This section comes into force on January 1, 2022.
Right of recall
Unlike several local recall right ordinances issued since 2020 that specifically relate to COVID-19, this ordinance is broader and applies to any hotel employee who is terminated.
A hotel employer must offer terminated qualified hotel employees in writing all positions for which the employee is qualified and which become available after the ordinance comes into force.
A hotel employee is qualified for a position if:
The worker held the same or a similar position on the site when the worker was last laid off; or
The worker is or may be qualified for the position with the same training that would be provided to a new hotel worker hired for this position.
Hotel employers must comply with the requirements for offers, including order of preference, seniority, timing of acceptance and rejection, and notice of non-selection and notice of rights. Hotel employers must keep the following documents for at least three years:
Worker’s full name, job classification, date hired, last known mailing address, phone number and email address.
A copy of the layoff notice given to the worker.
This section comes into effect on September 1, 2021.
Retention of workers
Changes in hotel control trigger urgent notification and retention requirements. Within five days of a change in control of a hotel, the successor employer must post a written notice of the change in the affected hotel.
Within two weeks of a change of control, the incumbent hotel employer must provide the successor employer with a list of eligible hotel workers. Managerial, supervisory or confidential employees have no right of retention under the ordinance.
During the retention period, the successor employer will offer employment to each eligible hotel employee for at least 90 days. Successor employers are not required to offer a job to the worker if he has reasonable and valid grounds not to retain the services on the basis of the performance or conduct of the individual. The successor employer will also not be required to retain workers if it determines during the retention period that fewer workers are needed.
The ordinance obliges the successor employer to provide successful workers with the same terms and conditions established by the successor hotel employer as required by law and must not be dismissed except for just cause based on performance or individual conduct.
Successful hotel employees must be employed on the same terms and conditions as the incumbent employee and successor employer must comply with other conditions regarding offers, performance evaluation and record keeping.
This section comes into effect on September 1, 2021.
Public housekeeping training
The ordinance requires West Hollywood to establish a process for the certification and designation of at least one public housekeeping training body. The hotel employer will contract with a licensed public housekeeping organization to organize the training and examination of hotel employees at least once a year.
The training program will include:
The rights of hotel workers and the responsibilities of hotel employers.
Best practices for identifying and responding to suspected cases of human trafficking, domestic violence, or violent or threatening conduct.
Best practices for effective cleaning techniques to prevent the spread of disease.
Best practices for identifying and avoiding insect or pest infestations.
Best practices for identifying and responding to the presence of other potential criminal activity.
This section comes into force on July 1, 2022.
The ordinance provides for limited exemptions and exceptions, as well as civil remedies in the event of non-compliance.
Jackson Lewis PC 2021
Sources
2/ https://www.natlawreview.com/article/west-hollywood-passes-ordinance-expanding-hotel-worker-protection
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
