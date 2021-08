Picasso leaves Las Vegas for auction

Aug.11 (Reuters) – Some 11 paintings and Picasso works by the Spanish artist will be auctioned in October as the casino and hotel group MGM Resorts (MGM.N) look to further diversify their extensive collection of art. The auction will take place on October 23 at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas, where the works were on display, MGM Resorts and Sotheby’s announced Wednesday. The sale could fetch some $ 100 million and is considered the most valuable Picasso auction ever. “We are committed to creating an even more inclusive collection that maintains the breadth of our existing portfolio while giving a greater voice to artists from under-represented communities,” said Ari Kastrati, hospitality manager at MGM Resorts, in a press release. The MGM Resorts Fine Arts Collection has approximately 900 works by 200 artists, including modern pieces by Bob Dylan and David Hockney on display in its hotels around the world. The collection was started over 20 years ago by real estate developer Steve Wynn, former owner of Bellagio and former CEO of Wynn Resorts. Picasso’s auctioned works include five paintings, some of which have been on display for years in the Bellagio’s gourmet restaurant, Picasso. The restaurant will continue to exhibit 12 other works by Picasso. The artist’s 1938 painting “Woman in a Red-Orange Beret” by her lover and muse Marie-Thérèse Walter is expected to sell for between $ 20 million and $ 30 million. The large-format portraits “Man and Child” and “Bust of a man” are estimated in presale at 30 and 15 million dollars respectively. Following a widespread cultural assessment in 2020 of racism at all levels of American society, museums and art galleries are working to diversify their collections and nominate more women and people of color in their staff. A 2019 study published by the Public Library of Science of 18 of America’s top museums found that 85% of the artists on display are white and 87% are men. MGM Resorts said its collection was already diverse but wanted to showcase even more work by women, LGBTQ artists, people of color and people with disabilities. Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Richard Chang Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

