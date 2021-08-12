Poland votes to ban foreign media ownership, targeting discovery – The Hollywood Reporter





The right-wing Polish government on Wednesday won a restricted vote to pass a controversial media ownership bill that, if it becomes law, could force Discovery Channel to sell its Polish operation, TVN, which owns TVN24, the most large independent information network of the country. Wednesday’s vote came after nationwide protests by free speech and human rights activists against the bill, which would strengthen the ban on non-European companies controlling Polish broadcasters. Discovery’s TVN would be the broadcaster most affected by the bill. TVN operates several channels in Poland, including the popular news channel TVN24, which has been more critical of the government than most local media. The American company Discovery Inc. controls TVN through a subsidiary registered in the Netherlands. The fight over the bill caused a schism within the tripartite government coalition in Poland. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, leader of the main Law and Justice party, sacked Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin of the smaller Accord party after Gowin criticized the media bill. The deal left the government, leaving Morawiecki without a majority in the Polish parliament. Law and Justice will remain in power unless he loses a vote of confidence, which would require a two-thirds vote in the lower house. The bill was adopted Wednesday by the lower house by 228 votes to 216, with 10 abstentions. To become law, it has yet to be passed by the Senate, which is controlled by the opposition. If they reject it, as expected, the bill will return to the lower house where it will need an absolute majority to be passed and signed by Polish President Andrzej Duda. In a statement, Discovery said it was “extremely concerned about the outcome of the vote” but remains “resolute in its defense of the rights of the Polish people and the TVN company”. Discovery said the new law was “an attack on fundamental democratic principles of free speech, independence of the media and directly discriminates against TVN and Discovery” and that, by Wednesday’s vote, “Poland is undermining directly the values ​​that linked Poland to Europe [and] uproots the foundation of the Polish-American relationship. Discovery is called on the Polish Senate and President Duda to “oppose this project and prevent it from becoming law.” Poland’s future as a democratic country on the international stage and its credibility in the eyes of investors depend on it. The Polish government argues the bill is designed to prevent countries like Russia and China from taking over local media, but opposition and critics say it is clearly aimed at bringing TVN under owner control. Poles who support the government. The right-wing government of Viktor Orban in Hungary passed a similar ban on foreign ownership which many say helped it consolidate its control over the media. Poland is already on a collision course with the European Union after challenging the supremacy of the European Court of Justice over its own laws. The European Court has asked Warsaw to suspend a disciplinary chamber that critics say the government of law and justice used to intimidate judges into ruling along the party line. The highest Polish court has declared that the Polish constitution gives its courts supremacy over the EU. Brussels has given Warsaw until August 16 to comply with its ruling. The Trump and Biden administrations have pressured the Polish government to leave TVN alone, warning that action against Discovery could endanger new US investment in Poland.

