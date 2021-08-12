James Gunn’s future in DC after ‘The Suicide Squad’ – The Hollywood Reporter

[This story contains spoilers for The Suicide Squad.]

James Gunn made his mark and gave his heart to the DCEU with The suicide squad. The filmmaker brought his signature emotional sensibility, love for the most outlandish comic book ideas, and new energy to an ever-moving cinematic universe. Even as the DCEU lines up its future plans and attempts greater connectivity while exploring the multiverse, one thing seems certain: Gunn will be playing in the DC world of properties for some time to come.

The suicide squad derivative series, Peacemaker, starring John Cena, is slated for release on HBO Max early next year, and there has been teasing of other projects to come. At the premiere of The suicide squad, DC Films President Walter Hamada said, “He will come back. We have more things planned. Even after the pandemic, opening weekend box office results for The suicide squad, the film was a clear victory for the brand, opening the door to new characters, concepts and stories. The big question is, what is Gunn going to tackle next?

What makes Gunn such a fascinating filmmaker, an integral part of the MCU and the DCEU, is that he doesn’t shy away from the fictional elements that make comics what they are. For him, the anchor comes in the form of emotional sincerity, instead of overly complicated explanations of how Ratcatcher II’s (Daniela Melchior) technology works, or working overtime to translate each statement of ” I’m Groot ”to an audience that already understands. . In a superhero cinematic space where no matter how good the movie is, it always feels like some filmmakers are embarrassed by the source material and only watch it for pictures or try too hard to make sure that the magic of the comic looks like a science project in In order to land certain themes, Gunn stands out. This is so much the case that when The suicide squad introduces a political coup that questions America’s guilt in foreign policies, and a starfish kaiju that pulls lines of itself from its armpit, they make absolute sense onscreen together.

Until now, Gunn’s superhero projects have consisted of characters that the general public doesn’t know much, if anything, beforehand and don’t have any preconceptions or previous iterations of the characters in. their head. Everyone has an opinion on how Superman should be, as Zack Snyder could surely attest, but no one, hopefully, worries about a change in Polka-Dot-Man’s origin story. (David Dastmalchian). It will be interesting to see if this is a luxury Gunn looks forward to continuing to have as he tells more stories in the DCEU, or if he makes the leap to tackle some of the A-listers of DC.

Given the close friendships Gunn seems to develop with his cast, it’s likely we’ll see Ratcatcher II, Bloodsport (Idris Elba), and King Shark (Sylvester Stallone / Steve Agee) again. But will it be in the form of a sequel to The suicide squad? Obviously, there would be very few complaints from critics or comic book fans if Gunn came back and made another Suicide Squad movie with these characters and new faces. There are definitely enough John Ostrander comics to draw, and hundreds of weird and obscure characters that Gunn could make audiences fall in love with: Killer Frost, Clayface, Doctor Light, Punch and Jewelee, Clock King, Chemo and so on. following. But maybe the Suicide Squad would be better served by television in the future, as Gunn has expressed his enthusiasm for what television offers him as a storyteller, and The suicide squad plays with an episodic format through its structure and title cards.

While the result of Peacemaker will likely be the deciding factor, it looks like HBO Max will be a good home for DC projects that aren’t necessarily meant to be blockbusters. While the entertainment industry is changing rapidly, partly because of the pandemic and partly because of the streaming wave that was already in the works, it makes sense for films like Bat girl and Blue beetle be HBO Max exclusives on a lower budget. And hopefully, with the box office no longer being the primary concern, more directors will be able to take risks and have creative freedom with their projects. Gunn could certainly fit into the world of DC’s $ 80 million to $ 100 million passionate projects tackling characters like Detective Chimp, Blue Devil, or Deadman.

But like Gunn recently said THR, he likes to make big movies, and you watch The suicide squad at home or at the cinema, the movie, shot in IMAX, definitely looks like a great movie. So more importantly, not that Gunn couldn’t make an amazing $ 200 million Blue Devil movie, because he sure could, there definitely could be more of Harley Quinn in his future. There have been rumbles of a Gotham City Sirens movie ever since Suicide Squad (2016). David Ayer was originally slated to do it, and after Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn) there was an online buzz about Cathy Yan taking on the project. But Gunn may be the one who brought it to fruition. In this same conversation with THR, Gunn said he had a knack for writing Harley Quinn and that Margot Robbie was his favorite actress he had worked with. Robbie expressed similar enthusiasm for Gunn at the premiere. Another team in between seems to be the natural answer.

Gotham City Sirens, created by Paul Dini and Guillem March, stars Harley, Poison Ivy, and Catwoman, who, with the help of the Riddler, take on Hush. Although Catwoman and the Riddler will appear in a non-DCEU movie The batman, played by Zoe Kravitz and Paul Dano respectively, the multiverse would allow other iterations of these characters to appear within the DCEU. Fans have long been waiting to see Harley and Ivy’s romance on screen, and Gunn, so adept at telling unexpected romance stories, could be the director for the job.

Call it wishful thinking, but maybe Gunn could even manage to get Ben Affleck back for a small role as Batman and a bigger role as Hush, given the opportunity would be something out of the wheelhouse. from Affleck. Gunn recently said he’d be ready to try out a Batman movie if Matt Reeves didn’t already make one. So if not Batman, Gotham is at least on the table. If there is lingering concern about Gunn’s ability to attract a theatrical audience with lesser-known DC characters, then the combination of Harley, Ivy, Catwoman, and perhaps Batman alongside a few familiar Gotham Rogues like the recent Punchline would definitely be a draw.

Justice League is another possibility to sit on the back burner of potential projects. I know. I know. But listen to him. While a new movie is likely far away, Gunn recently responded to CNA’s Genevieve Loh about a potential Justice League vs Suicide Squad movie. This confrontation is also the basis of Rocksteady’s next video game, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and comic book companies love the synergy between brands. Gunn admitted it wasn’t a bad idea, before saying he would have to figure out who’s in the Justice League first, noting the complicated nature of who still plays what roles. While this certainly isn’t the Justice League narrative that Snyder put together, these characters are too great to never see each other again. And a movie told from the perspective of the Suicide Squad, rather than the Justice League, that would also allow Gunn to tap into DC’s more irreverent side has its penchant for the underdogs as well. Where else are we going to see The Condiment King take on Batman, Harley Quinn fight Wonder Woman or a revenge between Bloodsport and Superman?

Whatever Gunn chooses to do next in the DCEU, there is no doubt that it will add to the franchise and bring up characters and concepts that many comic book fans never imagined seeing on screen. We already have Starro in Gunn’s first DCEU movie, so it’s only going to get bigger and weirder from there. From a creative point of view, The suicide squad looks like the second round of the DCEU, one with no limitations or studio cuts, and while celebrating every character in the vast pantheon of DC characters from Batman to Ratcatcher II with equal significance