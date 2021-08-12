Kaley Cuoco on his career, “the flight attendant” and more – from the actor’s side – deadline





Deadline

It was a bit surprising for me to learn that after 12 seasons in the # 1 comedy on TV The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco had never received an Emmy nomination for this, or any other show in her career that includes her groundbreaking sitcom. 8 simple rules facing John Ritter. Well now the TV Academy has finally recognized her versatile talents and they don’t have one but of them nominations for its hit comedy mystery series HBO Max The stewardess. Cuoco is not only shortlisted for lead actress in a comedy series, but also as a producer in the Outstanding Comedy Series category for the series, which garnered nine Emmy nominations for its first season. Not bad. As Cassie Bowden, the international jet set stewardess who finds herself embroiled in a global murder plot, Cuoco has found the perfect sequel to a sitcom that seemed like it could go on forever. The stewardess, However, is a show developed for Warner Bros. Television by its production company Yes Norman Productions and Greg Berlanti that appeared when she got her hands on the book (a much darker vision the series has become), has it. optioned (without actually reading it), and managed to make it fly. Besides, it was an ideal role for her, and so it took off right away. We talk about all of that in this week’s edition of my Deadline The Actor’s Side video series. In addition to the series that earned him not only Emmy nominations but also Golden Globes, Critics Choice and SAG, we discuss Harley quinn, the animated series for which she previously won a Critics Choice Award for her raucous and scorching vocal performance as the main character in the DC comic world and the Suicide Squad. There’s a lot more, including her memories of Ritter, a true mentor as she tells me, and her plans for another limited series that she’s developing on the life of Doris Day, a role she was born to be. She also has a new movie coming up, Toronto man facing Woody Harrelson and Kevin Hart, and much more. To watch our conversation and get Kaley Cuoco’s actor’s take on the video above. Check out new episodes of The Actor’s Side every Wednesday during Emmy season.

