Mario Van Peebles Docuseries In Works on the actor-director and his family – Deadline





EXCLUSIVE: The multi-hyphenated personal story of Mario Van Peebles will be shown on television. The actor, screenwriter and director, known for New Jack City and Tearing ridge, teamed up with Dorothy Toran and Leslie D. Farrell’s Lauren Grace Media to develop a documentary series on Van Peebles and his family. The series will focus on the close relationship between Superstition, all my children and Rude awakening the actor shares with his four adult children: Maya, Mandela, Makaylo and Morgana. Mario Van Peebles acting credits include Corn, Line and Baadasssss!. His directing credits include episodes of Empire, Superstition and 21, rue du saut. He has both directed and starred in Salt-N-Pepa, Panther, Red Sky and more. He would produce the Broadway cover of his father’s 1971 musical, Melvin Van Peebles. Is not assumed die a natural death. He will also direct and star in the upcoming Outlaw group. Related story Evelyn Braxton is developing a cooking series with Lauren Grace Media The Van Peebles family docuseries join Lauren Grace Media’s growing list of content, which includes docuseries on the real crime of Elisabeth Röhm and Followed, in partnership with Shari Ortner. The Real Housewives of New Jersey executive producer Toran and former NBCUniversal director Farrell launched Lauren Grace Media in February 2020. The EP duo have previously collaborated for Bravo Race in America: our vote counts and Race in America: a movement not a moment. “The Van Peebles put family at the heart of everything we do. Working with the Lauren Grace Media team seemed so amazing to me. Dorothy and Leslie are masters of unscripted space and we are thrilled to be their partners in sharing our story with the world, ”said Van Peebles. “Dorothy and I are truly honored and thrilled to be working with Mario and his fabulous family. They are creative and complex, fun loving and opinionated. Getting a glimpse of their world will be the best of unscripted television, ”added Farrell. Toran continued, “We feel very fortunate to be developing a series that will celebrate the beauty and authenticity of black culture through the lens of this amazing family, because we know portrayal matters.” The Van Peebles family is replaced by Buchwald and Luber / Roklin.

Lauren Grace Media is represented by Vital Artists Agency in Los Angeles.

