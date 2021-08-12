Power Creator Courtney Kemp Offers Global Deal to Netflix – The Hollywood Reporter





Courtney A. Kemp is on the move. the Power the creator switches to Netflix with a rich global offer. As part of the multi-year pact, which sources say is priced in the high eight-figure range with built-in bonuses that could lift it to nine figures – Kemp and his production company End of Episode will create and develop new series and other projects to the banner. The deal marks a blow to Lionsgate TV, where Kemp – who filmed Power into a five-show franchise for the studio – was previously hosted as part of a global deal dating back to 2015. As part of his latest deal, a three-year pact signed in 2018, Kemp was tasked with transforming Power duty free. The flagship series wrapped up last year, and four more spinoffs are in various stages of production. Power Book II: Ghost was already renewed for a second season, while Book III: Raising Kanan also scored a pickup early in the second season. Book IV: Force is next in 2022, with the status of Book V: Influence unclear after Starz reversed the order of the two shows. Kemp will remain an executive producer and a creative force within the Power universe alongside executive producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mark Canton. Sources say she will continue to oversee the franchise but will have no involvement in the writing. The carve-out is similar to what Shonda Rhimes has with Netflix and ABC Grey’s Anatomy. “I’m incredibly excited to join the Netflix family and continue to develop the type of entertainment End of Episode is known for – diverse, multilingual, social media powered, social media powered series,” Kemp said. “I look forward to working with Bela and her team, who really appreciate the voice and perspective we bring to the table.” Before creating the Power world, Kemp was a screenwriter and producer of series including The good wife, Eli Stone and The Bernie Mac Show. Kemp’s End of Episode chairman Chris Selak will also be moving to Netflix. Selak was previously head of scripts for Lionsgate TV before entering into a production deal. “Courtney is the real deal – a creative force and a global builder who makes great shows,” said Bela Bajaria, Netflix manager at Global TV. “I really admire her clarity of vision and voice, and she has a great sense of what audiences want. Courtney has accomplished something truly rare and extraordinary on television and we are delighted to welcome her to Netflix. Lionsgate now has full control over Starz, the former independent studio now serving as the primary content provider to the premium cable network as the company, like others, becomes a walled garden. Kemp is replaced by CAA and Gendler & Kelly. Kemp joins an impressive roster of showrunners with global Netflix offerings including Shonda Rhimes, Ryan Murphy, Mara Brock Akil, Duffer Brothers, Obamas, Clintons, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, among others. “For over eight years we have enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Courtney A. Kemp and we look forward to continuing this relationship through our multiples. Power universal series, ”Starz CEO Jeffrey Hirsh said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/power-creator-courtney-kemp-netflix-1234996386/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]any.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos