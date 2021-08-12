Pat Hitchcock OConnell, actor and daughter of Alfred Hitchcock, dies at 93

Patricia Hitchcock OConnell, the only daughter of famous filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock and actress herself who made a memorable appearance in her father’s Strangers on a Train and defended her work in the decades following her death, has died at the age 93.

Hitchcock died of natural causes in her sleep at her Thousand Oaks home on Monday, her daughter Tere Carrubba said on Wednesday.

She was always very good at protecting my grandparents’ legacy and making sure they are always remembered, said Carrubba, one of OConnell’s three daughters. It’s sort of the end of an era now that they’re all gone.

Known to many as Pat Hitchcock, she was born in London to Alfred Hitchcock and Alma Reville Hitchcock in 1928 and has spent much of her life in and around the family business.

During his childhood, Alfred Hitchcock directed classics such as The 39 Steps, The Lady Vanishes and Shadow of a Doubt, moved to California after signing a multi-picture contract with producer David O. Selznick, and went global famous as a master of suspense. Alma was his indispensable advisor, a former film editor through whom he verified story ideas and screenplay treatments.

My mom had a lot more to do with movies than she was ever given credit for because he depended on her for everything, absolutely everything, OConnell told The Guardian in 1999.

She visited her father’s movie sets and as a teenager acted in school plays and appeared on stage, including in the Broadway productions Solitaire and Violet. She was admitted to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London in 1947 and was about to graduate when her father contacted her and told her he had a role for her in his new film, Strangers. we have Train, adapted from the novel by Patricia Highsmith.

The 1951 production starred Robert Walker and Farley Granger as strangers who meet on a train and agree that at least Walker thinks they are okay with a double murder: Walker will kill Grangers wife and Granger will kill Walker’s father. Pat Hitchcock plays the sister of a woman Granger is in love with.

Walker duly plays his part, strangling Grangers’ wife at an amusement park and pressuring Granger to honor the deal. He shows up at a party that Granger attends and talks to an elderly woman about the best way to kill someone by strangulation. He has placed his hands on his neck when he looks up and sees OConnell staring at him in horror. Annoyed by his resemblance to his murder victim, they wear similar glasses, he almost suffocates the guest to death. OConnell’s character later sobs that she feels like she’s the one he could have killed, which raises suspicion of the murder of Grangers’ wife.

I think he was using it as an audience, OConnell, interviewed for a 1997 BBC special about his father, said of his character. I think he made him go through what the audience went through.

OConnell was a quick and witty actor, whose other credits included the TV sitcoms My Little Margie and The Life of Riley and several roles in the Alfred Hitchcock Presents TV series. She also played roles in her father’s Stage Fright and in her horror masterpiece Psycho, in which she plays an office colleague in the character of Janet Leighs, who later in the film is famously stabbed to death. in a motel shower.

She later worked for Alfred Hitchcocks Mystery Magazine, appeared at numerous film festivals and Hitchcock documentaries, and contributed photographs and a preface to Footsteps in the Fog: Alfred Hitchcocks San Francisco, by Jeff Kraft and Aaron. Leventhal. She also co-wrote a book about her mother, who died in 1982: Alma Hitchcock: The Woman Behind the Man. Alfred Hitchcock died in 1980.

Pat Hitchcock was married for over 40 years to Joseph OConnell, who died in 1994. They had three children.

She insisted that her childhood was happy and that her parents were normal, but she did not spare her distant fathers, controlling nature and her biased and sometimes cruel sense of humor. As a girl, she often ate on her own, was sent to boarding school and deprived of a college education when her father decided she should return to England instead. She would express regret that he did not choose her in more of his films.

I wish he believed in nepotism, she liked to say.

At home, the director painted her a clown face while she slept, anticipating her shock when she wakes up the next morning and looks at herself in a mirror for the first time. While filming Strangers on a Train, knowing her fear of heights, he bet her $ 100 that she wouldn’t ride a Ferris wheel on set. She took issue with a story in Donald Spotos’ 1983 biography The Dark Side of Genius that he had left her stranded and terrified for an hour.

What happened was they turned the lights off and pretended they were going for everything I would say was 35 seconds and they turned on the lights and we went downstairs, she told the Chicago Tribune in 1993. The only sadistic part is that I never got the hundred dollars.