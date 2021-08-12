Pope Francis meets the actor who plays Jesus in The Chosen Ones | Catholic National Register

The actor who plays Jesus in the internet series The chosen encounter Pope Francis on Wednesday made the dream of a lifetime come true when he visited Rome this week to visit Gospel-related pilgrimage sites.

Jonathan Roumie, a Catholic who since 2019 has brought Christ to the screen for the series produced by evangelical Christians, told CNA that meeting the Pope was a childhood dream come true.

Since my childhood, I have always wanted to meet the Pope and go to World Youth Day, and I never knew how. My parents were immigrants so it wasn’t something they knew, Roumie said after meeting the Pope on Aug.11.

The actor addressed the Pope in Spanish and asked Francis to pray for him as he continues to portray Jesus in the popular series.

His eyes kinda lit up when I said that, the actor said.

Jonathan Roumie plays Jesus in The Chosen series. | VidAngel (Photo: “The Elected”)

Dallas Jenkins, the director of The chosen, also met Pope Francis at the end of the general audience in the Paul VI room of the Vatican Cities.

Jenkins, an evangelical Christian, said the experience was less personal but the audience was really interesting.

When I met him I said, I’m a Protestant, but I’m doing a show about Jesus that people of all faiths appreciate, Jenkins said.

The pope’s response took him by surprise.

Pope Francis pointed to Jonathan, and he said, Is he Jesus? And I said, yes. And he said: Are you Judas? And I said, no, no no, and he laughed.

I really loved his sense of humor, and he just has a very sweet nature about it. So for me, I enjoy it all, even though I don’t relate to the formality of it, Jenkins said.

During their stay in Rome, the crew of The chosen were able to visit historic Catholic churches that contain the relics of the apostles and other biblical figures depicted in the show. The churches include relics of the foot of Saint Mary Magdalene and the head of Saint John the Baptist, as well as the tombs of the apostles Saint James the minor and Saint Philippe.

Roumie said that climbing the sacred stairs was one of the most spiritually powerful experiences he had in Rome. The marble staircase, known in Rome as the Scala Sancta, were brought to Rome by Saint Helena in the 4th century and would be the stairs trodden by Christ on the day of his trial and death.

Going up the stairs on his knees and going to the Chapel of the Relics was just overwhelming, he said.

Neal Harmon, CEO of Angel Studios, distributor of The chosen, said one of the highlights of his stay in Rome was the Scavi Tour, a tour of the archaeological excavations under St. Peter’s Basilica that unearthed the bones of St. Peter himself.

There was so much history to this experience, Harmon said.

Roumie also made an additional pilgrimage to the tomb of Padre Pios in the Italian town of San Giovanni Rotondo, a four-hour drive from Rome.

Visit Saint Padre Pio, one of the most powerful saints and witnesses to the sufferings and miracles of Christ in the 20th century, as well as one with whom I have had personal interactions; also the first recorded priest to have had the stigmata (physically documented)! pic.twitter.com/dOTvlHRQah – Jonathan (@JonathanRoumie) August 8, 2021

He said he had a personal devotion to Padre Pio for several years which deepened during the pandemic as he prayed with others via a live stream on social media.

Last year I started praying online, live, [the] Rosary of Divine Mercy at the start of the pandemic. It went on for 40 days, and during that time someone sent me a prayer book, he said.

Padre pios Stay with me prayer was included in this prayer book, and Roumie said he was so moved to pray aloud to it for the first time via the livestream that he could barely walk through it.

By his role in The chosen, Roumie said he tried to consider how Christ might have experienced joy, happiness, sorrow, anger and loneliness.

For him, he says the challenge is how can I experience the most conspicuous traits of God’s love, mercy and compassion? How can I extend this to people on the stage?

The first season of The chosen centered on the first encounters between Jesus and his first disciples, including Simon Peter, Matthew and Mary Magdalene. The opening episodes of the second season address Jesus’ growing fame and end with the Sermon on the Mount. The production team are currently preparing for a third season of filming for what they hope will be a seven-season series.

There have been some glimpses of the righteous and holy wrath of God, but I have yet to go to that place where the tables were turning. So I think it’s going to be really exciting, said Roumie.

Roumie said he’s always trying to see how God fits into the life of the character he plays, whether it’s a British heroin addict like he played last year or the Son of God.

The chosen is available free of charge via an app for iOS or Android systems or via the website from VidAngel, its distributor.

Thanks to its streaming application, which offers the program with more than 50 language options, the series has built up a global audience.

We have seen people who have expressed their gratitude in China, who have expressed their gratitude in all corners of the world because they stumbled upon the show in one way or another, Harmon said.

The show surprises you. Most people don’t watch it the first time they hear about it. But once they do, they can’t stop talking about it.