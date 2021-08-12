5 Bollywood Movies That Borrow Their Titles From Songs





Our filmmakers can be really creative with the title of their productions. However, we often see them borrowing names from popular song titles. Whether this is an attempt to popularize their film is up for debate for another day. Here we have listed some of the famous Bollywood movies that borrow their titles from popular Hindi songs. Jee Le Zaara Recently, on the occasion of Dil Chahta Hai’s 20th birthday, Farhan Akhtar announced his upcoming directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa. It will revolve around a road trip and will feature three great ladies in the industry – Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif. The film borrows its name from the song ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ from the film Taalash. Interestingly, the film was also produced by Farhan Akhtar. Koi Mil Gaya Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukherji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai had the perfect soundtrack that still makes people tremble so many years after its release. A famous and bouncy track of the movie – Koi Mil Gaya is also the title of one of India’s most popular alien sci-fi movies starring Hritik Roshan and Priety Zinta. It’s hard to know if we will think of the Rahul-Anjali-Tina love triangle or the adorable Jaadoo when we hear the title Koi Mil Gaya. Baar Baar Dekho Another film produced by Farhan Akhtar which borrows its title from a popular Hindi song is Baar Baar Dekho starring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif. The original song was voiced by Mohammad Rafi for the 1962 film China Town. Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji The film revolves around three men played by Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi and Omi Vaidya who make bad decisions to find love. The song from which it borrows its title is taken from the film Ishqiya, released a year before the release of Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji. Ishqiya played Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Arshad Warsi. Jai Ho AR Rahman creates a masterpiece from everything he touches. His song Jai Ho from the movie Slumdog Millionaire won the musician two Oscars for Best Original Score and Best Original Song. The same cannot be said of Salman Khan’s Jai ho, however, which borrowed its title from the catchy song. Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

