Entertainment
Bollywood becomes VERY PATRIOTIC! – Rediff.com films
Indian audiences have always welcomed films with a patriotic flavor.
So, unsurprisingly, Bollywood offers two such films – Shershaah and Bhuj: the pride of India – in the week of Independence Day.
But that’s not all.
There are quite a few films in different stages of production.
Joginder Tuteja take a look at patriotic Bollywood movies, to come.
RRR
Release Date: October 13
A group of freedom fighters confront the British in RRR, one of the greatest films ever made in India.
Director SS Rajamouli, just after the resounding success of Baahubali series, makes his new film one to watch.
A pan-Indian film, it stars NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, and is set for release in Dussehra.
Maidaan
Release Date: October 15
outraged Bhuj, Ajay Devgn has another patriotic flick up his sleeve: Maidaan.
While Akshay Kumar played the role of manager of India’s hockey team in Gold, Maidaan – set in pre-independence India – features Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.
This film is also slated for a Dussehra release.
With RRR slated for the same timeline and also starring Devgn, it remains to be seen if the clash will actually happen at the box office.
Satyameva Jayate 2
John Abraham returns with the Satyameva Jayate franchise in up to three roles.
Although John’s dual role has been revealed in posters for the film, it is said that he plays yet another role and will be revealed once the film is released around the corner.
Director Milap Zaveri surprised the trade when Satyameva Jayate had a very good opening in 2018.
Now that the sequel is ready, the creators are just waiting for the end of COVID before announcing its release plans.
Captain India
Photography: Courtesy of Kartik Aaryan / Instagram
Kartik Aaryan plays a driver in Captain India, they say about a rescue mission to save the Indians of a country torn by war.
While we have the impression of Air lift of the film, this film features the youngest star of the new generation.
Major
If not for the pandemic, Major would have already been released.
Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who was martyred in the 2008 Bombay attacks, Major is bilingual in Telugu and Hindi.
The film is special for Adivi Sesh as he makes his Hindi debut with this action drama.
Sam Bahadur
Photograph: Courtesy of Vicky Kaushal / Instagram
After undergoing title changes, the story of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw will now be known as Sam Bahadur.
Meghna Gulzar returns to direct another patriotic film after the blockbuster Raazi.
Tejas
Photography: Courtesy of RSVP Films / Instagram
While Janhvi Kapoor once played an air force officer in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kangana Ranaut will also wear the IAF uniform.
Playing a combat officer, Kangana will be seen in another action-packed role after Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi.
Udham singh
Photograph: Courtesy of Vicky Kaushal / Instagram
Vicky Kaushal is in a wave of patriotism understandably after delivering the blockbuster Uri: the surgical strike.
Udham singh was announced over two years ago and filming ended at the end of 2019.
One would have expected this movie about revolutionary freedom fighter Udham Singh to arrive in 2020, but then the pandemic struck.
Meanwhile, Shoojit Sircar released his Gulabo Sitabo on OTT support. we wait Udham singh in theaters.
