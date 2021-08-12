Opening of two Azul Beach Resort properties in the Dominican Republic





Karisma Hotels & Resorts announced the extension of its Azul Beach Spa Resorts portfolio with two properties to open in the Dominican Republic. The all-new five-star Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will be launched this winter, and the renamed Sensatori Point Cana will debut as Azul Beach ResortPunta Cana November 1, 2021. Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana will be installed on Juanillo Beach, located just 15 minutes from Punta Cana International Airport. Beyond the beach, Playa Juanillo is a destination in itself, featuring plenty of culinary choices, shopping opportunities, a golf course, a marina and more. With 251 suites, the resort will offer guests a range of accommodation options, including beachfront suites, beachfront suites for couples, as well as family suites for parents and their little ones. Aligned with the opening in November 2021 of Margaritaville Cap Cana Island Reserve, guests of Azul Beach Resort Cap Canas will enjoy shared facilities as they will also have access to all facilities at Margaritavilles, which will include a combined total of 11 restaurants and three bars. Among the entertainment choices at the resort, the Entertainment village will feature live music and food and drink offerings, while the Urban Theater Main stage of Margaritaville will offer daily entertainment and tropical airs, complemented by the sea. Food and drink options include Franck & Lolas Italian Trattoria, popular for its pasta; the Rum runners, serve rum cocktails; JWB Steakhouseand the Strike bar. For those looking for a bit of R&R, there is an 11,000 square foot lot Spa St. Somewhere with 15 treatment rooms and a full-service beauty salon. Sports and fitness enthusiasts can indulge in pickleball, tennis and aqua aerobics lessons at the Sports Center, while the children would seek to spend time at The gambling house, where a variety of fun and supervised daily activities await you. Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana Karisma Hotels & Resorts also brings the Azul Beach Resorts character to Uvero Alto Beach, with the rebranding from Sensatori Punta Cana to Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana. Spanning 252 suites, with options for families as well as an adults-only section with honeymoon and swim-up suites, Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana offers various activities geared towards a vacation experience for everyone from toddlers adults. The equipment includes a Gourmet Town with seven restaurants and six bars, two swimming pools and a spa. The catering facilities cover a wide range of international cuisines and cocktails for guests: From the open kitchen layout to Sugar cane, with Asian and Italian flavors in Wok Wok and Verdello. Bar and terrace in the Jazmin pool also offers guests a tropical outdoor bar setting to soak up the Caribbean sun with a refreshing cocktail. Rates at Azul Beach Resort Cap Cana start at $ 186 pp / pn with up to 40 percent off. While the departure rate at Azul Beach Resort Punta Cana is $ 140 pp / pn + $ 600 resort credits. Related stories Karisma, Margaritaville is developing a new hotel brand, St. Somewhere The Margaritaville Cap Cana Island reserve will be launched in October Viva Wyndham inaugurates a new hotel in the Dominican Republic Paradisus by Meli shares updates for two Punta Cana properties

