‘Welcome: Nevada County Fair Returns With Music, Rides, Treats, Cattle And More

For an organization that focuses on bringing people together, the past year and a half has been a challenge, but the staff have succeeded and stepped up to bring back a tradition that had only been canceled at another time in its history. and that was because of WWII. The staff and board of Nevada County Fairgrounds are excited to announce that the Nevada County Fair is back in town.

From growing up as a 4H kid showing cattle to running the organization, it only takes spending a few minutes with Nevada County Fairgrounds CEO Patrick Eidman to soak up the love and enthusiasm that ‘he wears everything that is the Nevada County Fair.

I graduated from the Union of Nevada. I showed here as an FFA (Future Farmers of America) kid. Even when I was away for other jobs as an adult, I would often take a week off to work at the fair because I simply love it as a place, event and institution. It is very exciting to work here full time.

Making the decision to cancel the fair last year was beyond his control, and this year is not without challenges. We’re following associated protocols and adding more, but we’re excited to be able to open, Eidman said. At the gates it is recommended that everyone be vaccinated, have a recent negative test or wear a mask, but this is based on personal responsibility.

No mask warrant is required but is encouraged, and free masks will be available. Some changes have been made to help people keep some distance from each other in the showrooms, and there are stalls on Treat Street that won’t be open, but for the most part, the fair will be doing whatever it takes. one would expect, including animals that would be tried and then auctioned off.

We’re trying to provide as complete an experience as possible, but some things are definitely going to be different, Eidman added. We can split the people with the vendors, and we’re really focused on the local aspect. The area at the bottom of Tall Pines is for local vendors only, so we’re happy to present and showcase them.

Each day, the fair has a theme and the entertainment changes daily. Eidman said the return of the flying dogs shouldn’t be missed.

K9 Kings will perform daily at 11:30 am, 3 pm and 6 pm on the arena green. It’s a flying acrobatic dog act. They have not been around for a number of years and we are delighted to have them.

The Special Events Tent has been redesigned to provide fun and safe activities.

Thursday Community Day means $ 3 entry until 5 p.m. tonight and free entry for people with disabilities (and a chaperone for those who need help.) UTV races in the arena at 7 p.m., Eidman said: It’s a show with local ATV and UTV races, so it’s a chance for locals to get out there, which is always great fun for people a lot braver than me.

Friday is Family Day which includes a free ticket for the first five hundred guests, and one of the great features, the Ag Mechanics auction will take place. Despite the high school closures last year, the students still managed to build some impressive works.

The building is full of really cool projects that the kids put together, but most of them came from home or worked in stores around town. It is a testament to persistence and attitude to take, which is great, Eidman said.

Saturday is a day dedicated to the salvation of our soldiers with free entry for active and retired soldiers until 5 p.m.

On Friday and Saturday the arena will host Monster Truck races and on Sunday the ever popular Destruction Derby will take place.

With three stages to complete over five days, the musical entertainment throughout the week is varied. Eidman said a special band is Mogollon (pronounced moe-ghee-on) from Arizona, we lost Jim Tucker (Turtles guitarist who played with the band often) last year. It’s going to be sad to see them up there without him, but it’s also nice to have them here to help remember Jim and his legacy.

One of these years, Nevada County Fair Blue-Ribbon recipients, KNCO Tom Fitzsimmons, will be broadcasting the Junior Cattle Auction starting at 9 a.m. (each year the Blue-Ribbon Award is given in recognition and in honor of those who have provided exceptional support to The Righteous.) Eidman said that, like Ag Mechanics, the cattle auction receives great support from our community.

Many cattle auctions at previous fairs have broken records and I hope Nevada County continues with this trend. Of course, local organizations and businesses have always been extremely generous to the children of livestock and agricultural mechanics, and we expect this to continue. We hope to have good auctions for the children.

We are really delighted to welcome everyone back, Eidman concluded. Having a gap year without the fair was really difficult and we are delighted to be able to host a fair again. It’s such an important tradition and when I really think about it, it almost becomes overwhelming. It really is a special event.

Free shuttles are available to and from the fair. The fair runs until August 15. For more details on the fair, visit nevadacountyfair.com.

Hollie Grimaldi Flores is a Nevada County resident and freelance writer for hire, as well as a podcaster at HollieGrams. You can listen to his episodes on https://www.buzzspout.com/1332253 . She can be contacted at [email protected]

