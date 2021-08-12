D’Alia Bhatt on BTS at Suniel Shetty’s 60th Birthday





Did Alia Bhatt just hint at Collab with K-pop group BTS? Read details One of the biggest boy bands in the world, BTS may soon be gearing up for their Bollywood debut.Gangubai Kathiawadistar Alia Bhatt put the K-pop world into a frenzy by directly mentioning the popular group on Twitter. His tweet also sparked speculation about a Bollywood and K-pop collaboration. Read more. Kriti Sanon remembers working with her blue-eyed son Jacob, who played his son in “Mimi” Kriti Sanon captured the hearts of audiences with her performance in the new movie Mimi. The actor recently took to his Instagram and expressed his love for his onscreen son Raj aka Jacob. Sanon shared an adorable video of his fun times with Jacob on set and opened up about his connection to the child actor. Read more. Athiya Shetty Wishes Father Suniel Shetty the 60th Birthday; Said “thanks for the genes! “ Actor Suneil Shetty, who has given several hits to the film industry including Dhadkan, Qayamat and more, turned 60 on August 11. To commemorate this special day, her daughter and actor Athiya Shetty took to Instagram and shared a photo from her childhood with a recent one to wish her father. Read more. R Madhavan flies alone on an empty flight to Dubai; Sharing airplane and airport clips Amid multiple travel restrictions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bollywood actor R Madhavan had a once-in-a-lifetime experience when he found himself the only inbound passenger to travel to Dubai. He was on his way to Dubai on July 26 for the set of his upcoming film Ameriki Pandit, when he had to fly alone with no passengers other than crew members, which the actor found both funny and sad. the following. Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu celebrates his first marriage after Teej; Sharing photos Kajal Aggarwal took to her Instagram and shared photos as she celebrated her first wedding after Teej. The actor married businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. The wedding was an intimate affair with only immediate family members in attendance. Read more. (Image credit: Alia Bhatt, BTS, Suniel Shetty and Kriti Sanon Instagram) Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

