Capital District Renaissance Festival opens this weekend

This weekend, Indian Ladder Farms takes people back a few centuries.

Altamont’s farm will be filled with pirates, minstrels, fire-eaters and jousters in honor of the NY Capital District Renaissance Festival, co-produced by Giacinta Pace and Kendall Hudson.

The two started the festival in 2014, after years of participating and working at other Renaissance fairs. This year marks their seventh festival after having to cancel in 2020.

Its exponential growth every year. I think in the first year we had over 2,000 people come through our doors. I was just in tears because I just couldn’t believe it, Pace said.

Every year we added more vendors, we added more performers and more stages. . . we are so blessed to have been able to put on a great show for people [in] the community here. This year, we were just hoping it was bigger and better than ever.

They added new features like the Troll Museum, which takes participants on a journey through troll culture. In the grand finale, museum visitors will find themselves facing an animatronic troll.

The organizers have also changed the pub crawling portion of the event. This year it will be pirate themed and will have new sections.

Of course we have all of the fan favorites coming back, Hudson said. Everyone loves to watch the joust because why wouldn’t you want to see people on horseback fighting each other with sharp sticks in the hopes of getting knocked over?

For the kids, they also bring back the Princess Tea Party with Princesses Snow, Ella and Katerina.

Throughout the weekend there is a busy schedule of performances, some musical, some magical and others a mix of the two. Daniel Greenwolf will bring Celtic magic and illusions to the stage, while Shakespeare Approves will take audiences on an adventure filled with swordfights and mistaken identities.

Doug Stafford will bring a mix of illusions and juggling tricks to the festival and Vixens En Garde will bring a mix of sword fighting and comedy. There will also be music by The Charmings, Matthew Schwarz and others.

As is often the case with Renaissance festivals, the NY Capital District Renaissance Festival has become something of a community.

We have people who come back year after year and they recognize us when they walk to the door and we recognize them and it is. . . one meeting every year, said Hudson.

Everyone just likes to be surrounded by each other, socially distanced of course. Share this experience and be together, enjoy the music, enjoy the food, enjoy the vendors. It’s just such a great experience.

Planning for this year’s festival came with additional challenges, given the evolving COVID-19 regulations.

Everything was a challenge, it wasn’t a thing. Obviously, safety is a priority for us. . . This year we’ve had to think about things on levels we haven’t had to do in the past, Pace said.

Organizers are promoting mask wear and social distancing, and are asking people to buy tickets in advance to reduce overcrowding.

We were trying to provide all the tools for people to enjoy the festival safely, said Hudson.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Indian Ladder Farms, 342 Altamont Rd, Altamont. Tickets cost $ 15 for adults, $ 5 for children 12 and under, and free for 2 and under. Participants are welcome to come in costume and there is a daily costume contest. For tickets and more information visit nycapitaldistrictrenfest.com.

