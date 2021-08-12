Security restrictions tighten at local arts venues





With the rise of the delta variant, security measures have been stepped up in local performance venues. The Linda: WAMCs Performing Arts Studio announced earlier this week that it will require proof of vaccination for all guests, staff and performers ages 12 and older starting Monday. Ticket holders who cannot prove that they are fully immunized, whether through a vaccination card or the NYS Excelsior Pass, will be reimbursed. Prior to that, The Linda also implemented a mask policy, as did many members of the Capital Region Arts Restart Coalition. While we have had the pleasure of starting to reopen our doors to the public in recent months, we must all recognize that the pandemic continues. The safety of clients, artists and staff is our top priority, and we have collectively decided, given the recent increase in the number of virus cases in our region, to follow the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and ‘Require customers to wear masks during indoor events at our premises, with immediate effect, the coalition said in a statement. The policy applies to the following locations: Proctors Collaborative, Palace Theater, interior spaces of Saratoga Performing Arts Centers, Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, Cohoes Music Hall, Capital Repertory Theater, The Egg Performing Arts Center, Universal Preservation Hall, Caff Lena, Hudson Hall and all performances of the Albany Symphony Orchestra. Live Nation, which presents shows at PSPC and others, also released updated guidance regarding COVID-19 last week. We are working to make sure that we reopen in the best possible way for the staff, artists, team, fans and communities in general. Our teams worked together to put in place new processes so that artists performing with Live Nation in the United States can require all attendees and staff to be fully vaccinated or test negative for entry, where permitted by law, the company wrote in a statement shared by Variety. Maroon 5, due to perform at PSPC on September 13, announced yesterday that it will require either proof of a negative test result within 48 hours of the show or proof of vaccination. We want you to know that our top priority is the safety and well-being of our fans as well as those of the hard-working men and women who make these events possible, the group wrote in a statement. It is not yet clear if other artists performing at PSPC this season will change their policies. For updates, visit livenation.com. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts

