‘Bollywood script’ on Neeraj Chopra’s biopic with Akshay Kumar sparks laughter riot online





Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra scripted the story by winning gold at the Tokyo 2020 Games, leaving Emotional and proud Indians. As the young athlete only became the second Indian to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics, it won him high praise online. Naturally, people expected him to be immortalized in a Bollywood film soon. Now a parody script has hooked Internet users online.

Shortly after Chopra’s gold at the prestigious tournament, it sparked numerous memes and jokes online commenting that actor Akshay Kumar would be playing his role. Now a Facebook user Maurya Mondal taking inspiration from these has improved her game and presented a complete Bollywood style script with lots of twists and turns. A love story, a war, an attack on the athlete, a plot against the athlete’s family, the script parody has every masala in modern Hindi films in an attempt to hook the audience. And if that wasn’t enough, Mondal sealed the deal with a biting finish, as Neeraj turns the game around with his final attempt at the Olympics! The opening scene begins with his childhood, a nod to his humble beginnings in a village in Haryana. With his chance encounter with the coach who sees him throwing an excellent cricket ball from a great distance, allowing him to convince his father to let him practice, the scenario seems entirely appropriate. But soon, in true Bollywood style, it presents some unusual twists. From falling in love while serving in the military after saving it, to climax suggesting he managed the last throw while battling his emotions after learning his father’s farm had caught fire – the script had it all. And if that wasn’t enough to end the film in true Bollywood style with a dance number, the man jokingly concluded, “End Credits Perform with Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani dancing to Badshah’s remix of”Sona kitna sona hai, You will be Hero Number 1 ′.“ Read the whole post here: As the script for the parody was so enjoyed, he also created a video of the storytelling, making people laugh even more. The post tickled the funny bones of many netizens, who couldn’t agree more. Soon it went viral not only on Facebook, but also on other platforms like Reddit and Twitter. Many also won a gold medal for the user for his captivating and precise storyline. Here’s what the folks at desi had to say about his script:

