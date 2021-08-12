Talent Agent Josh Lieberman buys Paul R. Williams designed Brentwood Mansion and lists 90210 estate – The Hollywood Reporter





Pioneer black architect Paul R. Williams – a favorite of the Golden Age Hollywood elite and other assorted jet-setters – designed this stately 1930s mansion for opera singer-actress Grace Moore and her husband, the Spanish actor Valentín Parera. But the couple eventually became disenchanted with Hollywood, fled the city and never lived in the Brentwood house – legendary actor Tyone Power and his French wife Annabella were the first occupants, having bought the place little long after its construction, depending on the Paul R. Williams Project. One of two Williams-designed homes owned by Power, the actor apparently loved the Brentwood excavations so much that he asked the architect to design a bespoke Bel Air residence for him in the late 1940s. This property was eventually sold to an not famous family, who kept the place for decades. In recent years, the Georgian Colonial Revival mansion has been leased to Michael S. Smith, Barack Obama’s White House decorator, and her husband James Costos, the former US Ambassador to Spain and Andorra. And in June, records reveal that the estate was ultimately sold for $ 10.1 million to veteran CAA agent Josh Lieberman and his wife Maryam. Located just steps north of Sunset Boulevard, the elegant home sits on a large 1 acre plot behind hedges and gates. While the place is perfectly habitable, it could certainly use some noticeable improvement – the expansive lawn is uneven, there is no pool, and the gardens look a bit unkempt. Inside, there are seven bedrooms and 6.5 baths in approximately 5,500 square feet of living space, including a two-bedroom freestanding guesthouse. David offers of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties handled both sides of the transaction. A fountain serves as the focal point of a vast automobile courtyard, with a columned portico entrance opening the way to tall double entrance doors. A carpeted fireplace offers a delicately curved staircase; the steps lead down to a bright living room with original French doors and a large picture window. There’s also a formal dining room topped with a chandelier, a handsome wood-paneled desk with built-in shelving and a fireplace, and an oval bar covered in leopard-print wallpaper. The main level also contains an all white kitchen with updated stainless steel appliances and a breakfast nook, as well as a glassed-in porch that spills out onto a spacious patio perfect for lounging and dining in the open. air. Upstairs contains four en-suite bedrooms, including a sumptuous main retreat with a sitting area, fireplace, large private terrace and two walk-in closets. Glass doors open onto a covered patio that offers city and ocean views, while the marble tub is fitted with a relaxing soaking tub. A two-room staff suite is also located on the main level. The star of the show: the magnificent park-like grounds, with a hilly and grassy lawn dotted with mature trees, multiple outdoor spaces, gardens and winding paths. There is also more than enough space for a swimming pool. Around the same time the Liebermans finalized the Brentwood purchase, they were also in the process of listing their custom mansion in the mountains above Beverly Hills, now up for grabs for $ 16 million. Originally built in 1952, the house has since been completely renovated. Red tuna Among the highlights of the elegant seven bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms: a large living room clad in 150-year-old reclaimed wood flooring, a Poliform kitchen equipped with Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances and a library and loft with ceiling stenciled cathedral and exposed beams. Facilities range from a gym, spa and sauna for six to a 1,000-bottle wine room, personalized bar and media room. Outside, the large backyard includes an infinity pool with slide, a Lynx kitchen with integrated barbecue, pizza oven and bar, several terraces with fireplaces and an organic vegetable garden. Views to the west overlook Coldwater Canyon and the surrounding mountains. Lieberman’s Beverly Hills is listed by Ginger glass compass and Martha smith by Keller Williams Beverly Hills. This story first appeared on Sale.com, which includes additional photos.

