Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra on war with Shershaah



Sidharth Malhotra in Shershaah.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra describes his latest war film Shershaah, chronicling the life of the late army officer, Captain Vikram Batra, as the most difficult film of his career.

After all, it’s not often that an actor puts aside five years of his life for just one movie, without giving up faith or hope. At one point, Malhotra, who made his acting debut with Student of the Year, was even considering funding the project just to make it happen.

It’s been a huge learning journey in terms of understanding my craft when playing a real character. It’s not like our other fictional stories where we can turn things around or improvise. As an actor, you have to achieve this specific goal. It required control and planning, Malhotra told Gulf News during a Zoom video call.

Bollywood actor Siddarth Malhotra with Indian Army Staff Captain Vikram Batra at the Shershaah film screening in New Delhi.

Directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by production house Karan Johars, Shershaah brings to life the brave sleeves of Captain Vikram Batra who lost his life in the Kargil War in 1999. His bravery and ferocity are now part of folklore in the world. army.

The life of Captain Vikram Batras is the kind of story that people can draw inspiration from. While we can’t coat war, we hope we want to show the human side of it.

Excerpts from our interview with Malhotra as we discuss her ambitious new film, the pandemic and the human costs of war

Why should we watch the release of your film Shershaah as India’s Independence Day approaches (August 15)?

A photo from the film.

It’s a story, no matter what part of the world you’re from, that will inspire you. It’s about that young boy from Palampur [in Himachal Pradesh], who studied in Chandigarh, then became a very fierce soldier. This is the story of an inspiring leader. At just 24, he kept his word and gave his life during his service. It is also the story of a man with an immense quality of leadership. He defended his country and believe me, the young people of our country will be prompted to ask a few questions about his passionate nature at 24 years old. After watching this movie you will wonder if you are so passionate about your country that you are willing to sacrifice your life for it Even if you do not intend to join the [armed] strengths, I think this film will inspire young people to be more focused and more passionate from an early age. I want everyone to be inspired by the life story of Captain Vikram Batras.

How involved were you in the making of this film Was Bollywood folklore invested in this war film for many years?

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

I was technically involved long before this particular team was involved. About five years ago, the brother of Captain Vikram Batras [Vishal Batra] approached me with Shabbir Boxwala, a producer. At that point, it was a bigger, more massive storyline because when it’s someone’s life story, there’s so much material and content. At the time, it was a completely different team and at the time I was not convinced that this film was going in the right direction. I felt we had to find the right team and with the permission of Vishal Batra I brought him to Dharma Productions At that time, about three years ago, Dharma had never done a biopic but we opened prom…

After the arrival of writer Sandeep Shrivastav and director Vishnuvardhan, Kiara [Advani] entered. I saw its long journey and saw the script go through different stages. It was a weird process to see the script go through different stages, but this is our best version of the script. It might not tell you everything about the life of Captain Vikram Batras, but it doesn’t leave out the important things. It’s been a long journey and it’s the first time I play someone who was there in the flesh and it’s the first time I play someone who gave his life for our country. It was a collaborative effort, but I was much more involved in this film than in my previous projects.

Did it make you feel vulnerable as you set aside five years of your life for this project?

This movie has definitely tested my patience over the years. Over the last few months I have seen different versions of this movie because it has changed a lot of hands. Our basic idea was to have a strong team, I was the only constant over the years. At one point, I wanted to produce it only because I had immense faith and belief in our content. I felt it was an amazing story that needed to be told. It added to my performance because I’m a lot more focused and a lot more emotionally attached to the outcome. I am deeply invested in how my character and events are portrayed and how they are viewed by viewers. But it doesn’t matter how long the journey is as long as you reach your destination.

Behind the scenes of the film.

War movies and Bollywood biopics are known to be chauvinistic and brilliant… How will Shershaah be different and resolve the trauma behind being brave?

From the painting itself, we have made a conscious attempt not to stray from the life story of Captain Vikram Batras. We are not here to say what happened and who did what. People already know all the details because there has been enough documented in the public domain about it. We just wanted to tell about this soldier’s journey, his family and his sacrifice. We wanted to show you the human side of war, but you can’t water down war. We intended to get the facts out … Captain Batras’ interaction with his own comrades is well documented and we were not concerned that it was chauvinism. This film is his personal journey and about his heroic character. We wanted to keep it as real and authentic as possible. In today’s age, we can’t make everyone happy, but it’s a deeply personal and human story.

War movies are great for theatrical viewing Are you disappointed that it’s now premiering on an OTT platform?

A: At the start of the movie and while we were shooting the action sequences, it was designed for the big screens. But that movie was supposed to hit theaters last year, but we’ve been hit with a pandemic. In Maharashtra, cinemas are always closed and it is a huge market for Hindi films. Right now we want this film to be watched by as many people as possible and an OTT platform is the best possible medium. It’s also the safest way to watch a movie right now. I just hope people now have bigger TVs and better sound systems to watch this. It’s our labor of love and hard work, and I want everyone to watch it.

Kiara Advani with director Vishnuvardhan.

