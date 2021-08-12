Review of the novel “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino is the ultimate polarizing figure in cinema. Whether it’s his excessive violence, his outspoken public nature, or his treatment of women and people of color in his films, nothing even closely resembles a common consensus about the man. What better way, then, to make his debut as a novelist than with a novelization of his most contested film, Once upon a time in hollywood?

Now, I am a strong supporter of the namesake of the novel. Somewhere between a passing comedy and a tribute to Hollywood’s golden age,Once upon a time in hollywoodis the work of someone deeply passionate about the films they love to give back, so to speak. Yet it is also a shaggy affair. Often seemingly shapeless, the film exudes a calculated discomfort that only certain audiences can really dig into. The novel, whose title is simplified inOnce upon a time in hollywood, is a similar case. However, he is shaggy in different ways.

No matter what you think of the film, there’s no denying that the climax where struggling actor Rick Dalton and Cliff Booth send members of the Manson family and prevent the Tate-La Bianca murders isn’t a searing ending. . The novel throws this information over 100 pages as a flash-forward and ends much earlier. The rest of the novel is half full of character work, half of historical tome on this Hollywood era.

Both are never boring to read because let’s face it, Tarantino has a knack for words. His dialogues sizzle like the best scenes of his films. Rick and Cliff get the type of development in that longer form that usually only comes from the writers’ notes. Therefore, it enlightens their characters a lot more, for better or for worse.

READ: Full Circle Flashback: A Monster Calls Review: An Emotional Show

In the case of Rick Daltons, this greatly strengthens the cinematic journey of his characters. Many of its quirks, explosions, etc. make sense with exploring her mental health issues. Learning her full history in the industry also helps her move away from her character as a diva in the film. On the other hand, we learn a little too much about Cliff Booth. The book fleshes out the story of its characters over and over again. Any mysteries we had about what rocked his character or whether he did certain things he was accused of (namely murdering his wife) are fully explained.

For this review, I found much of it compelling. Tarantino writes his own twisted version of some sort of violent superhero that sucks you straight into his world. It’s just unfortunate, then, that this comes at the expense of the mystery that made his character so fascinating.