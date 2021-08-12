Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release August 12, 2021 at 8:45 am EEST

Rovio Entertainment to acquire hyper-casual games studio Ruby Games

Entering the hyper-relaxed market diversifies and increases the audience and footprint of the Rovios market

The acquisition will provide a new profitable growth driver for Rovio.

Espoo, Finland, August 12, 2021 – Rovio Entertainment Corporation, the creator of Angry Birds, has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Ruby Games, a hyper-relaxed studio based in Izmir, Turkey. Ruby Games is the creator of the hit game, Hunter Assassin, the sixth most downloaded game in the world in 2020.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rovio will acquire Ruby Games in several installments. In the first tranche, Rovio will acquire 20% of the Rubys shares for $ 10 million in cash. The expected closing for the first tranche is by the end of Q3-2021 or the beginning of Q4-2021. In October 2022, in the second tranche, Rovio will acquire 50% of the outstanding shares of Rubys for an amount which depends on the financial performance of Rubys as measured by revenue and EBITDA during the 12 month period. prior to October 2022, but not to exceed $ 80. million. The second installment will be paid 60% in cash and 40% in Rovios shares. The remaining 30% of the outstanding shares of Rubys will be purchased in five equal tranches over the next five years with a minimum of 50% in cash and the remainder in cash or shares at a valuation based on Rubys’ financial performance as measured by EBITDA for each period, however not exceeding the total EBITDA generated during that period. The number of shares for the consideration paid in Rovio shares is determined by the volume-weighted average price during the 20 trading days preceding the closing date of each tranche. Under the terms of the agreement, Ruby Games becomes a subsidiary of Rovio upon closing of the first tranche.

With the acquisition of the hyper-casual games studio Ruby Games, we are taking an important step in our growth strategy. By entering the rapidly growing hyper-casual market, we are enriching our audience and offering our players a more diversified portfolio of securities. says Alex Pelletier-Normand, CEO of Rovio. Ruby Games has released several successful games and their success rate is impressive. Expanding the Rovios family with the talented and highly agile developers of Ruby Games is exciting! Welcome to the herd!

Being part of a company that has created one of the world’s most beloved mobile game brands, Angry Birds, is exciting and we are very proud to join Rovio. This acquisition opens a new chapter for us, and Rovios’ long history and expertise in free-to-play games will help us reach higher levels. We look forward to working with other Rovios studios and sharing our knowledge and expertise, says Mert Can Kurum, CEO of Ruby Games.

Ruby Games is constantly developing and releasing new hyper-relaxed games. Four new games were released in 2020 and three new games so far in 2021. The recently launched Streamer Life was the most downloaded app / game in the US at the end of July 2021. Ruby Games is currently developing the sequel to the very successful Hunter. Assassin, which is slated to launch in late 2021 or early 2022. The sequel to Hunter Assassin will include a more in-depth metagame and in-app purchases that will allow for higher long-term retention. In January-June 2021, Ruby Games generated revenue of $ 7.8 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $ 3.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 45.1%. Ruby Games’ total assets as of June 30 were $ 4.3 million.

Strategic rationale for the acquisition:

New growth vector through expansion in a dynamic and rapidly growing hyper-casual market.

Highly qualified talents. Ruby Games has built over the years a talented and agile team that thrives in the ambitious and competitive hyper-relaxed market environment. The employees are highly motivated and have years of experience in game development.

Expansion of the network of players and games. Adding hyper-casual games to Rovios’ portfolio and expanding geographic footprint and audience allow synergies, for example cross-promotion across a larger player network

Diversify our sources of income. Expands Rovios advertising business and increases Rovios revenue share from new IP.

Background information:

Ruby games:

In 2018, the Ruby Games foundation employs 34 people in Izmir, Turkey. The studio is focused on hyper-casual game development, aiming to expand into hybrid-casual games for long-term growth potential. The studios’ best performing game in 2020 was Hunter Assassin, which was the sixth most downloaded game across all categories in 2020 globally. The two second best performing games in 2020 were Doctor Care and Riddle Master. Ruby Games offers rapid game development and an automated market testing process that allows for rapid validation and iteration. Since 2018, Ruby Games has released 13 games, eight of which reached the Top 10 Daily Downloads in the United States in iOS Games, and three the # 1 position. Combined downloads from Ruby Games exceed 600 million.

Hyper-relaxed market:

The hyper casual market is growing. The market is characterized by a large amount of published games and a high volume of downloads. Time to market is a key factor in a very fast paced market segment. The lifespan of a hyper casual game is usually short, and the games are straightforward, involving very little or no live operations. Hyper-casual games monetize primarily through advertising, and the games are developed for a diverse audience.

